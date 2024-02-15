A shooting took place shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their Super Bowl parade.

Nearly a million people gathered on Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid and more members of the team partied on the nearly 2-mile route in the streets of Kansas City. Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not attend the event as she was on her way to Australia for the next leg of her Eras Tour.

After marching in the streets and on floats, the team arrived at the victory rally where several team members and staff addressed the crowd. After the speeches wrapped, police reported that shots were fired “west of Union Station” and “multiple people were struck.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know about the tragic incident:

Where Was the Shooting?

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department wrote via X that “shots [had] been fired around Union Station” and notified the public to evacuate the area. The department confirmed that multiple victims were struck after shots were fired near a garage close to the end of the parade route.

Were the Suspects Caught?

According to footage via social media, several attendees tackled an alleged suspect. Multiple outlets originally reported that “two armed people” had been detained.

Police chief Stacey Graves later shared during a Wednesday press conference that a third suspect was detained and the situation was an “active investigation.”

Were There Any Casualties?

The Kansas City, Missouri fire department revealed that one person had died and 22 were injured, with seven people facing “life-threatening” injuries, per CNN.

A spokesperson for Children’s Mercy subsequently shared that the hospital was treating 12 patients from the rally, 11 of them being children and nine had gunshot wounds, per NFL reporter James Palmer.

Are the Chiefs Players and Staff Safe?

During a Wednesday press conference, the Kansas City police shared that all the Chiefs players, coaches and staff were accounted for.

What Have the Chiefs Said?

Several players including Mahomes, Drue Tranquil, Justin Reid and Donovan Smith shared their prayers for the victims.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” Tranquil wrote via X on Wednesday. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

The Chiefs organization issued a statement that same day.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the message read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.

The team shared they were in “close communication” with the mayor’s office and the police department and thanked the first responders for their assistance.