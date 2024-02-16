Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

According to a Friday, February 16, statement from Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the suspects were charged with resisting arrest and other gun-related charges on Thursday, February 15. They are in custody at a juvenile detention center.

“We regularly work with juvenile court officers on cases and we have worked with them on this case as well. Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them,” Baker’s statement read. “We expect to be at future hearings regarding these individuals who were charged today in Family Court. We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers.”

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, February 14, as the parade was ending at Kansas City’s Union Station. It is estimated that 1 million people attended the parade, which wrapped with a rally shortly before shots rang out on the west side of the station near the garage. The suspects were quickly taken into custody, and police urged fans to leave the area as quickly as possible so the victims could receive medical treatment. Officials confirmed one death and multiple injuries.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said on Thursday that the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute between several parties and that two of the three subjects were juveniles. Investigators have not yet determined their relationship.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said at a news conference shortly after the incident. “The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers, Kansas City and other agencies, to keep everyone safe. Because of bad actors, which are very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed officers.”

Graves later added that the victims ranged in age between 8 years old and 47, with half the victims under 17.

Of the injured victims, three were left in critical condition and five in serious condition. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All Chiefs players and team personnel were safe and accounted for. A post from Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s official X account indicated he and his wife, who were at the parade, were also safe.

Chiefs players have since voiced their shock and support for the victims via social media. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted after the shooting, “Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill added, “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Former NFL stars also weighed in, with retired quarterback Robert Griffin III writing via X, “Kids can’t go to school. Believers can’t go to church. Families can’t go to the grocery store. Friends can’t go to a concert. And now fans can’t go to a SUPER BOWL PARADE without the real fear of being a part of a mass shooting in America. WHAT ARE WE DOING?”

Law enforcement officials characterized the shooting as criminal and not terrorism-related, according to a preliminary investigation. The shooters’ motive was not immediately known.