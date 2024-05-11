Taylor Swift introduced a whole new wardrobe when kicking off the European leg of her Eras Tour — but one costume tweak may have sprung from a previous wardrobe malfunction.

When Swift, 34, took the stage in Paris on Thursday, May 9, fans were gifted with various new bodysuits, jackets and other various dazzling outfits for each respective era. During Swift’s surprise song section later in the show, Swift popped up with a brand new pink gown. The following night, Swift wore the same dress in bold, cobalt blue.

Although similar to the dresses worn previously on the tour during her surprise songs, the new iterations had one specific difference: they were missing sleeves. Eagle-eyed well-acquainted with the performance quickly pointed out that Swift may have ditched the frilly short-sleeve look because she was having trouble dressing herself correctly during costume changes.

The issue first popped up in May at the singer’s Nashville show, when Swift realized while strumming her guitar that she had stuck her arm through her sleeve improperly.

“I put this on wrong. Just pretend you didn’t see that and it’s fine,” she quipped while trying — and failing — to slip her hand through the proper hole of the green dress. “When you’re changing clothes in the dark, you know, you’re not going to get it right every time. That’s the rule of changing clothes in the dark.”

She found herself in the same pickle the following month in Chicago, stopping herself mid-sentence when her maroon gown’s sleeves got twisted up.

“I’ve done it again. Don’t look at that. Don’t look at that! It’s perfect,” she said, laughing. “The quick change is in the dark, I get it right, like, 70 percent of the time!”

The new surprise song outfits were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Swift’s new look for the final leg of her tour. Thursday and Friday’s shows also featured new Lover and Midnights bodysuits, a new silver and black Fearless dress and a brand new “Enchanted” gown. During the Red set, Swift donned a new T-shirt that read, “This Is Not Taylor’s Version” and yellow and pink ethereal gowns for Folklore/Evermore. 1989 introduced two new sparkly two-pieces. Almost all the looks were accompanied by fresh footwear.

Musically, Swift also brought surprises to concertgoers, introducing a segment for The Tortured Poets Department during the show. Songs performed included “But Daddy I Love Him,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“So High School” was also on the setlist, a track rumored to be about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The pair have been dating since summer 2023 and spent most of Swift’s two-month hiatus from the tour traveling together. Although Kelce, 34, wasn’t in attendance for her Paris shows, the NFL star showed his support for Swift and her band before Thursday’s concert, writing, “LFG!” on Swift’s longtime guitarist Paul Sidoti’s Instagram.

Swift was also sure to give her own nod to Kelce while on stage with her dancers, recreating Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ famous “swag surf” move and one of his signature touchdown celebrations during “So High School.”