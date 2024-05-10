Taylor Swift made sure to give boyfriend Travis Kelce a wink and a nod while performing her song “So High School” for the first time.

During her Eras Tour show in Paris on Thursday, May 9, Swift, 34, introduced a new section of her setlist which incorporated various songs from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. When it came time for “So High School” — a song widely rumored to be about her romance with Kelce, 34 — the pop star threw the NFL star a subtle shoutout in her choreography.

At one point during the performance, Swift broke out into a “swag surf,” a signature move done by Kansas City Chiefs fans during their anthem, “Swag Surfin’” by Fast Life Yungstaz. The singer and her dancers sat on bleachers for the routine, swaying side to side and moving their hands like waves. Swift did her first “swag surf” alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, at the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game in February.)

Swift then took things to the next level by having dancer Kameron Saunders — who is the brother of former Chiefs player Khalen Saunders — do one of Kelce’s signature touchdown celebrations during the lyrics, “You know what you want / And boy, you got her.”

In addition to “So High School” Swift’s TTPD setlist included songs “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Swift also played “loml” for the acoustic set, right after the Midnights song “Paris.”

Adding in her TTPD album, which hit shelves last month, meant also changing the rest of the concert. Songs like “The Archer,” off her 2019 album Lover were cut entirely, while the Evermore and Folklore sections were combined into one.

“On The Eras Tour we have now reunited the sisters!” she said of the two records she dropped in 2020. “You can call it Folklore, Evermore or you can call it the sister albums!”

Swift also took a second to update her show with a brand-new wardrobe. She rocked new Lover and Midnights bodysuits, while her Fearless dress went from gold to silver, and introduce da brand new “Enchanted” gown. During the Red set, Swift donned a new T-shirt that read, “This Is Not Taylor’s Version.” A new dreamy yellow dress appeared for Folklore and Evermore, and 1989 brought a blue-and-pink sequined outfit.

Thursday marked Swift’s first show back after a two-month hiatus from the tour, kicking off her international leg that will run throughout December. While Kelce, who Swift has been dating since summer 2023, wasn’t in attendance for the performance, he did show his support by hyping up Swift and her band via social media.

“LFG!” he wrote in the comments section of Swift’s longtime guitarist Paul Sidoti’s Instagram before the concert.