The Eras Tour might belong to Taylor Swift — but the pop star’s bejeweled dancers and backup vocalists help the whole place shimmer.

Kicking off in April 2023, Swift’s career-spanning stadium concert consists of a three-and-a-half-hour journey that takes fans through 44 songs grouped into 10 acts, with each one portraying a different album conceptually. On stage alongside Swift are sixteen dancers, three backup vocalists and a live band of six instrumentalists, many of whom have toured with the singer for more than a decade.

“Something of that magnitude, you just hope that it’s going to be a match when you’re working with somebody and it really was. I dig her music and I dig her and I love her vision,” Swift’s Eras Tour choreographer, Mandy Moore, told Page Six in November 2023 of the massive undertaking. “It’s so nice to be on a team with somebody.”

While Moore admitted that bringing the project to life was anything but “easy,” she praised Swift for her professionalism and down-to-earth nature.

“It was a ton of numbers in a very short amount of time, but I have to say, every day I went to work, I was just like, ‘This is amazing,’” she gushed. “We’re in this massive stadium, putting it up, rehearsing it, and [Taylor] just walks in, just normal, like, sits on the stage and wants to practice whatever. I just love that that’s who she is!”

Keep scrolling for a full guide to Swift’s Eras Tour backup dancers and vocalists:

Kameron Saunders

The University of Missouri-Kansas City graduate has gone viral online for his performance during “Bejeweled.” Prior to his time with Swift, Saunders has toured with several prominent dance companies including Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Saint Louis Ballet and Missouri Contemporary Ballet. He also appeared in 2023’s The Color Purple and the Ryan Reynolds-led Christmas movie Spirited.

Off stage, Kameron has a deeper connection to Swift as his brother, Khalen Saunders, used to play for the Kansas City Chiefs alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Kevin Scheitzbach

Typically working as a duo alongside brother Michael Scheitzbach, Kevin specializes in jazz funk and street styles of dance. He graduated as a high honors dance major from St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Arts Program in 2019.

Kevin has worked at events like Paula Abdul’s White Party, Coachella with 88Rising and various music videos. He previously appeared in Disney’s Zombies 2, The Next Step, Rookie Blue and Backstage.

Sam Mcwilliams

Fans first spotted Mcwilliams during his performance with Kevin during “Lover” but has since become a Swiftie favorite for how he interacts with the crowd on stage. Prior to his work with Swift, Mcwilliams has danced for Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor and has performed on So You Think You Can Dance? and at the American Music Awards.

Raphael Thomas

Thomas has become a fan favorite on the tour as he appears as Swift’s on-stage love interest in “Style” and during the famous “Tolerate It” performance, where the two sit across a table from each other as their relationship falls apart.

Prior to his time with the pop star, he performed with artists such as Mary J Blige, Janet Jackson and John Legend.

Taylor Banks

Banks has an extensive resume. She has performed with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Cher, Mario, Dua Lipa, Muse and Carrie Underwood. In addition to her dance background, she’s modeled for brands like Nike, Rebok and Skechers.

Jan Ravnik

In addition to Swift, Ravnik has been a backup dancer for Abdul, Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars. He’s also appeared on X Factor and Got Talent.

Natalie Reid

Reid graduated from Chapman University after majoring in dance. She later studied under Eras Tour choreographer Moore at the Edge Performing Arts Center and has performed with artists such as Eilish, Lopez and Pitbull. She was also a Radio City Rockette for 11 seasons.

Natalie Peterson

Peterson worked as the assistant choreographer for Karol G’s Bichota Tour before joining Swift on the Eras Tour. She is a graduate from Chapman University with two bachelor’s degrees: Dance and Public Relations and Advertising.

Tori Evans

After studying dance at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Evans went on to perform with artists like Blige, Cardi B and Jason Derulo. She has also danced on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Masked Singer and The Price is Right.

Whyley Yoshimura

Yoshimura has worked with A-list artists such as Lopez, Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Christina Aguilera.

Tamiya Lewis

Lewis is an MVA pro dancer with Velocity Dance Convention, a national touring dance convention and competition.

Audrey Douglass

Douglass has danced for Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and Gwen Stefani. She’s also acted in 2016’s La La Land, Glee and Parks and Recreation and performed at the Grammys. Like Reid, she has worked as a NYC Rockette.

Karen Chuang

A dancer, teacher and choreographer, Chuang has worked with artists like Jackson, Minaj, Lady Gaga, Pink and Khalid.

Jeslyn Gorman

Gorman has been working a backup vocalist since Swift’s Red Tour in 2013. In addition to teaming up with Swift, Gorman has performed with musicians like Trainor, Derulo, Nick Jonas and Rita Ora.

Melanie Nyema

Nyema first appeared on stage with Swift at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards and has since worked with the singer as a backup vocalist and dancer. She has also shared the stage with Taylor Hicks and Barry Manilow.

Kamilah Marshall

Like Gorman, Marshall has also served as Swift’s backup vocalist since the Red Tour and has also been spotted out and about with Swift and her inner circle. In 2021, she was featured as a party guest in Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film and worked on soundtracks for Sex and the City 2 and Hairspray.

Prior to her time with Swift, Marshall graduated early from high school to go on tour with Nell Carter, Salt N’ Pepa and Patti LuPone.