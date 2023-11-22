Taylor Swift is dancing for revenge throughout her Eras Tour concerts.

“She has told me she really loves ‘Vigilante [S–t],’ like, she really loves that one!” choreographer Mandy Moore quipped to Page Six on Tuesday, November 21, after guest-judging the Swift-themed night of Dancing With the Stars.

Moore, 47, crafted the memorable routine for Swift, 33, and her backup dancers for the current concert tour, which kicked off in March. During “Vigilante S—t,” Swift dons a beaded indigo Oscar de la Renta body suit as she performs a sexy burlesque-inspired number. The choreography also features risqué moves on a chair.

According to Moore, who also helmed DWTS’ opening number on Tuesday, Swift also “really” likes performing “Willow.” During the Evermore set, Swift and her dancers offer an ethereal and bewitching vibe thanks to their capes and handheld, glowing orbs.

“She did say to me, she’s like, ‘I really love coming out every night and doing these moves,’” Moore gushed about the “sweet” pop star.

Swift kicked off her Eras concert tour in March in Arizona. After performing in stadiums across the United States, the Grammy winner began the international leg earlier this month in Argentina. The Eras Tour continues on Friday, November 24, in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Something of that magnitude, you just hope that it’s going to be a match when you’re working with somebody and it really was. I dig her music and I dig her and I love her vision,” Moore, an Emmy-winning choreographer, added to Page Six. “It’s so nice to be on a team with somebody.”

Moore continued: “I’m not going to say it was easy. It was a ton of numbers in a very short amount of time, but I have to say, every day I went to work, I was just like, ‘This is amazing.’ … We’re in this massive stadium, putting it up, rehearsing it, and she just walks in, just normal, like sits on the stage and wants to practice whatever. I just love that that’s who she is!”

As someone who’s worked closely with Swift, Moore also has an opinion on the singer’s whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce. (Swift and Kelce, 34, have been linked since September, with a source revealing in Us Weekly’s latest cover story that they are “in love.”)

“I love Taylor and if she’s happy, I’m happy,” Moore said on Tuesday. “I don’t know much about it but I … read [the headlines] like you guys do, and I say, thumbs up. He seems like a great guy.”