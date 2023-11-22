Taylor Swift fever is sweeping the nation more than ever this year — and even Dancing With the Stars is not immune.

The ballroom dance competition fully embraced Swift’s impact on Tuesday, November 21, with “Taylor Swift Night,” with each of the remaining couples performing to some of the pop star’s biggest hits — and wearing Swift-inspired outfits.

With only six couples left in the competition — Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — judges and viewers alike were watching for every little detail.

Even the previously eliminated pros joined in for the fun with looks inspired by their favorite Swiftie era. While not every contestant shared a shimmering enthusiasm for Swift — ABC exec Robert Mills stirred the pot by claiming Swifties were responsible for Jowsey’s eventual elimination — others were thrilled to pay homage to the Grammy winner.

Read on to see how self-proclaimed Swift fan Hannigan and her fellow dancers emulated Swift with their looks: