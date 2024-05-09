Taylor Swift is adding The Tortured Poets Department songs to her Eras Tour — confirmed.

Arnaud Meersseman, Swift’s French tour promoter confirmed that the singer will have a “slightly modified show” when she returns to the Eras Tour stage following TTPD’s release.

“She’s going to include new pieces from her new album ,” he said in an interview with Radio France on Thursday, May 9.

Swift kicks off a four-day stint at France’s Paris La Défense Arena on Thursday. These shows mark the musician’s return to the stage since wrapping up her Singapore shows in March.

Meersseman also joked that he hopes Swifties don’t “crack” the arena during the show, noting that over 250,000 tickets have been sold between her Paris and upcoming Lyon, France shows. (One of Swift’s Seattle shows in July 2023 caused an 2.3 magnitude earthquake with seismologists confirmed.)

He further discussed the “runaway effect” surrounding Swift explaining “that the more we talk about her, the more she grows.” Meersseman even praised how she “combines music, media presence and the political side.”

When discussing the Eras Tour show, the promoter admitted that preparation for Swift has been “intense” overall — but it seems they’re ready.

Fans started to speculate that Swift was including TTPD songs to her Eras Tour setlist following the record’s April 19 release.

She teased tour preparation with a short black-and-white video posted via social media on April 25, alongside a caption that read, “A fortnight till Paris.” The quick clips showed Swift practicing her setlist alongside her dancers. Eagle-eyed fans clocked what appeared to be the TTPD logo on stage.

Swift could also be seen wearing black lace-up heels as she stood near one of the set’s railings. Some fans compared the shoes to what she wore in the music video for “Fortnight” — which is TTPD’s lead single — alongside Post Malone.

Aside from the possible new songs, fans are also wondering if Travis Kelce will join Swift on tour once again. The NFL star has been supporting his girlfriend in various cities around the world as she takes the stage. (Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.)

Most recently, Kelce was with Swift in Singapore in March before they jetted back to Los Angeles together.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, referring to Swift’s break from tour and Kelce’s NFL break. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Swift will have played a total of 152 Eras Tour shows in 54 cities worldwide by the end of 2024.