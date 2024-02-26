Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, however, Swift has used the portion of the show to debut special mash-ups of her most famous tracks.

Swift began the trend during a November 2023 show in Buenos Aires, combining “Is It Over Now?” and “Out of the Woods” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). That same month, Swift revealed that she would be breaking her own surprise songs rule of only performing a track once for more of her international Eras Tour dates.

“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs,” she told fans during a show in São Paulo, Brazil, noting that her entire discography was “fair game.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to every mash-up Swift has performed on The Eras Tour so far:

‘Is It Over Now?’ and ‘Out of the Woods’

One month after 1989 (TV)’s October 2023 release, Swift surprised Argentina fans with a mash-up of songs from the album. Swifties immediately made a connection between the two tracks as both are rumored to be about the pop star’s ex Harry Styles.

The vault track “Is it Over Now?” features the lyrics, “When you lost control / red blood, white snow.” The exes, who were romantically linked from late 2012 to early 2013, famously got into a snowmobile accident in 2012, after which Styles was photographed with a bandage on his chin.

In the song, Swift also sings about sitting in a “blue dress on a boat,” a nod to being photographed in a blue dress while on a boat not long after her and Styles’ split.

“Out of the Woods,” is also speculated to be about Styles and Swift’s snowmobile incident, featuring lyrics such as, “Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in the hospital room.” The song’s lyrics also make reference to the paper airplane necklaces they were each seen wearing during their brief romance.

‘Getaway Car’ / ‘August’ / ‘The Other Side of the Door’

After beginning to play Reputation’s “Getaway Car” on guitar during a February 2024 concert in Melbourne, Australia, Swift surprised fans by transitioning the tune into “August” from Folklore, which is included in the tour’s main setlist. She rounded out the acoustic performance by adding “The Other Side of the Door” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

“I want to play one that you really want to hear, I want you to be happy,” she told the crowd, per social media footage from the show.

Fans once again were quick to notice a connection between the songs as all three discuss infidelity. The lyrics to “Getaway Car” compare being stuck in a romantic situation with three people to being a “sideshow,” while “The Other Side of the Door” asks the question if the other woman in a relationship was “worth the mess” it caused.

“August,” meanwhile, is one of three Folklore songs that tells the story of a love triangle, including “Cardigan” and “Betty.” The track follows the story from the perspective of a girl named August, with whom a boy named James cheated on his girlfriend Betty.

‘Come Back … Be Here’ and ‘Daylight’

For her third Eras Tour concert in Melbourne, Swift grabbed her guitar to sing a mash-up of “Come Back … Be Here” from Red (Taylor’s Version) and “Daylight” from Lover. While “Come Back … Be Here” tells the story of a person hoping to rekindle a broken romance, “Daylight” sees Swift discuss leaving behind the mess of past relationships after seemingly finding her perfect partner.

“And I can still see it all (in my mind) / All of you, all of my (intertwined) / I once believed love would be (black and White) / But it’s golden (golden),” Swift sings in “Daylight.”

It was during her third Melbourne show that Swift revealed she might repeat surprise songs throughout the remainder of the tour. “I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward, and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again,’” she told fans, per social media footage. “So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.”

‘White Horse’ and ‘Coney Island’

Swift continued her leg of Australia Eras Tour shows in Sydney. During her first night in the city, Swift brought out her opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, to sing a mash-up of “White Horse” from Fearless (TV) and “Coney Island” from Evermore after Carpenter’s performance was canceled due to poor weather.

The lyrics to both songs follow the endings of relationships after the people involved realize their romantic connection was not how they thought it would be or not how it once was.

‘Should’ve Said No’ and ‘You’re Not Sorry’ / ‘Peace’ and ‘New Year’s Day’

Swift performed her first set of double secret song mash-ups during her second Sydney Eras Tour show in February 2024. She began by combining “Should’ve Said No” from her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, and “You’re Not Sorry” from Fearless (TV) on the guitar. Both of the breakup tracks discuss relationships in which one partner was not faithful.

Swift followed up the mash-up by performing Folklore’s “Peace” with Reputation’s “New Year’s Day,” both of which see the singer analyze her romances. While “Peace” sees Swift question whether her fame is keeping her from maintaining “peace” in a relationship, Swift asks her partner to “please don’t ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere” in “New Year’s Day.”

‘Is It Over Now?’ and ‘I Wish You Would’ / ‘Haunted’ and ‘Exile’

Swift performed another mash-up of 1989 (TV) tunes, “Is It Over Now?” and “I Wish You Would,” as her guitar surprise song during Sydney Night 3. The concert marked the second time Swift used “Is It Over Now?” in a mash-up with another track rumored to be about Styles, having previously done so in Buenos Aires in November 2023.

After performing the upbeat songs on her guitar, Swift headed over the piano to sing a mash-up of “Haunted” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and “Exile” from Folklore. On theme with many of Swift’s surprise song mash-ups, both breakup tracks tell the story of realizing a relationship was not what it seemed on the surface.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

‘Forever & Always’ and ‘Maroon’ / ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ and ‘Ivy’

For her final night in Sydney, Swift hit fans with two more secret song mash-ups featuring some of her biggest tracks. On piano, Swift performed Fearless (TV)’s “Forever & Always” with Midnight’s “Maroon.” For the guitar secret song, she combined Midnight’s “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Evermore’s “Ivy.”

The performances seemingly dispelled the theory that Swift performs her most emotional tracks while wearing her yellow surprise songs dress. Swift instead sported the green version of the dress, which she has also worn in maroon and blue, for Sydney Night 4.

Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, seemingly confirmed there’s no correlation between her surprise songs dress color and the tracks she performs. “#SydneyTSTheErasTour, the past four nights with you have kept us on the edge of our seats! Thanks for bringing *the chant* back and crying with us during the mashups!” they tweeted after the show, adding, “We fear all the dresses now … 🫣.”