Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour mash-ups are clearly some of the best things that have ever been hers.

During Swift’s debut concert in Singapore, she performed two mash-ups in the acoustic section. First up was an amalgamation of the romantic “Mine” and “Starlight,” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), respectively.

“This has become my favorite part of the show because it’s become very chaotic and it’s become a challenge for me to think of new things to do for every single city,” Swift, 34, told the audience on Saturday, March, 2, per social media footage. “And hope that I’m doing something that you guys might like. It’s been a blast!”

Moments later, Swift added another mash-up to her setlist when she took to her piano. The 14-time Grammy winner combined “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a 2017 duet with Zayn Malik for the 50 Shades soundtrack, with Reputation’s “Dress.”

Swift “invented [her] crazy acoustic section” when she debuted her Eras Tour in March 2023, so that she could play “as many songs” as she could each night, she explained on Saturday. The setlist features 44 songs, in addition to the two rotating options.

While Swift seldom explains why she chooses her surprise songs, fans have speculated that “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Dress” could be a coded way of hinting at the arrival of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

“She sang IDWLF and Dress… rep songs??? IDWLF on repeat vault???? Coming soon!??!” one social media user wrote via X.

Another added: “IDWLF release date and Dress is the 12th track on rep?? is that a rep TV hint ???”

While “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” came out on December 9, 2017, in the 12th month of the year, “Dress” is the 12th song on Reputation’s tracklist.

Swift also broadcast the number live on her Instagram with the caption, “A message from the department.” It seemingly refers to her self-imposed position as the chairman of the Tortured Poets Department, which is the name of her next studio album that drops in April.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

“BUT WHY [DID] TAYLOR GO LIVE?!? I MEAN IM GRATEFUL FOR THE HD LIVE OF IDWLF WITH DRESS BUT WHAT WAS THE MESSAGE?!” another fan wrote via X on Saturday.

A second Swiftie also was curious about Swift potentially masterminded a Rep TV clue. “Whhhh why did Taylor Swift go live and then not announce anything????” the fan wrote on X. “like girl, I loved the idwlf x dress piano mash up but that’s not like you at all.”