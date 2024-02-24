Taylor Swift is sticking to her word and keeping Us on our toes with her surprise song choices.

The Grammy winner, 34, played four songs total at her Eras Tour show in Sydney on Saturday, February 24, in two mash-ups. Swift first mashed up “Should’ve Said No” from her self-titled debut album with “You’re Not Sorry” from Fearless.

“The choice is yours, you can sing it American like me or you can just be yourselves and you can say ‘Should’ve Said Naur,’” Swift quipped to the crowd at Accor Stadium, using an Australian dialect on the word “no.”

Next up, Swift combined Folklore’s “Peace” with Reputation’s “New Year’s Day” in a sweet piano ballad.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Became the ‘Errors Tour’ Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images Taylor Swift may be a billionaire, but she’s still a relatable queen. Since embarking on her Eras Tour in March, Swift has floored fans and critics alike with her impressive record-breaking concert, which spans over three and a half hours in length and features the singer performing a set list of 44 […]

Swift’s first concert in Sydney one day earlier also featured a mash-up, when she brought out opening act Sabrina Carpenter for a duet of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

The surprise song choice comes shortly after Swift announced that she will no longer be banning herself from performing any acoustic “surprise songs” more than once while on the Eras Tour. She confirmed the change during a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, February 18.

Since kicking off her record-breaking Eras Tour in March 2023, the songstress has debuted a 44-song setlist. At each show, she adds two surprise acoustic tracks, which have been dubbed “surprise songs” by Swifties.

PEACE WITH NEW YEARS DAY???? i was in tears 😭 #sydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2oQLGLf7Wd — paty 🩵 (@patyvasquez) February 24, 2024

While she previously told fans that she wouldn’t repeat any surprise songs while on tour (a rule she’s already broken more than once), the “Blank Space” singer just revealed that that ban is officially over.

“That was to challenge me to really get to all the ones that I just don’t naturally gravitate towards, and I feel really proud about having done that,” the singer told the crowd. “But this is sort of a public service announcement to everyone who might be anywhere else on the tour, or whatever, or watching this — we have a lot of people, we’re very lucky to have a lot of people watch this on the internet and care about these shows if they’re not here.”

Related: A Guide to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Backup Dancers and Vocalists Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management The Eras Tour might belong to Taylor Swift — but the pop star’s bejeweled dancers and backup vocalists help the whole place shimmer. Kicking off in April 2023, Swift’s career-spanning stadium concert consists of a three-and-a-half-hour journey that takes fans through 44 songs grouped into 10 acts, with […]

She continued, “I’ve just been kind of rethinking, and I’ve been thinking I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘If I played this song, I can’t play it again.'”

Swift explained that she wants to play surprise songs “more than once if I feel like it” and to be able to make “changes” to certain tunes.

“Does that sound OK?” she then asked the 96,000-strong crowd, which responded with thunderous applause inside Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In case you weren’t able to nab tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour, you’ll be able to stream her concert film very soon on Disney+.

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in a statement that the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will debut on the streaming platform on March 15.

Disney+’s version has been dubbed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and will include even more bonus content than the previously rentable version.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Taylor announced via Instagram. “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including ‘cardigan’, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’. Available starting March 15 which is actually very [soon.]”

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

The superstar’s box-office hit, which gave viewers the opportunity to see her history-making tour from the comfort of their own homes, premiered in theaters in October 2023.