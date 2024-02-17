Taylor Swift has Us wishing we could hop in a “getaway car” to Australia for The Eras Tour.

During Swift’s Saturday, February 17, concert in Melbourne, she did something new for her surprise song section and performed a mash-up of three songs. Swift, 34, began with a rendition of Reputation’s “Getaway Car.”

“I want to play one that you really want to hear, I want you to be happy,” she said, per social media footage.

Swift then transitioned into “August” from Folklore before closing out with “The Other Side Of The Door” off of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). While the Grammy winner — who also performed “This is Me Trying” from Folklore — has previously mashed-up two of her songs in the acoustic section, Saturday was her first time adding a third to the mix.

Eagle-eyed Swifties pointed out on social media that all three of the chosen songs reference infidelity in a relationship. In “Getaway Car,” Swift sings that it is a “sideshow” being involved in a situation with “the three of us,” while “August” is about a teenage love triangle. “The Other Side of the Door,” meanwhile, features the lyric, “And I broke down crying, was she worth the mess?”

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums, in March 2023. While the show features sections devoted to each record, there is also a set for two rotating additions.

The Getaway Car/August/The Other Side Of The Door mashup sounded so good on a livestream #MelbourneTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/utwLgLVA6t — Katie -TAYGRACIE INDY N2 (@classof22swift) February 17, 2024

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift said during her concert in Arlington, Texas, that March.“You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]? Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

Swift concluded the initial U.S. and South American portion of Eras in late 2023 and started the international version earlier this month.

“I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs,” Swift noted at her Brazil concert in November 2023. “I feel like, for one year, we’ve really gotten through a lot of songs, so I’m just gonna make all the songs fair game when we go back on tour.”

She continued, “There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play, so I’m gonna try and get through all of them.”

Swift also made it clear that songs from Midnights, her 2022 album, are also fair game to be repeated. She will also be on the road when her next record, The Tortured Poets Department, drops in April. It is currently unknown if she has plans to add a TTPD section to the setlist or add snippets to her surprise song section.