Taylor Swift likes to keep Us on our toes during her “surprise song” section, which she’s succeeding at thanks to her continued mash-ups.

During her Sunday, February 25, concert in Sydney, Swift, 34, performed two mash-ups. She first combined “Is It Over Now,” a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track, with “I Wish You Would,” another song from 1989, which she played on her acoustic guitar.

Swift, dressed in a flowy yellow gown, then moved over to her piano for her next mash-up. She performed a rendition of Speak Now’s “Haunted” and Folklore’s “Exile.” (While “Exile” was initially recorded as a duet with Bon Iver, Swift sang solo on Sunday.)

Swift is in the middle of a four-show run at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, in which she has performed mash-ups at every concert.

Her first gig on Friday, February 23, featured a rendition of “White Horse” and “Coney Island,” which she sang with Eras opener Sabrina Carpenter. She picked the Fearless-era song because it was “very important” to Carpenter, 24, when she was growing up.

The next night, on Saturday, February 24, Swift did her first double mash-up. The 14-time Grammy winner belted a hybrid of “Should’ve Said No” and “You’re Not Sorry,” as well as “Peace” and “New Year’s Day.”

Swift has been on tour since March 2023, rotating two songs in the acoustic section of her setlist. She changes what tracks she’ll play based on each crowd.

“I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘Oh, if I played this song, I can’t play it again,’” Swift said during her February 18 concert in Melbourne. “So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colors out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox.”

She added, “I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it and I want to be able to make changes to songs. Does that sound OK?”

During her 2023 shows across the United States, Swift made it clear that she did not intend to repeat songs unless she flubbed the lyrics. However, she made a caveat for Midnights ballads, which came out in 2922, so she could keep adding them to the setlist.

Swift then decided to reset the catalog for her 2024 shows, meaning that all options were once again on the table when she brought The Eras Tour overseas.