Taylor Swift celebrated the end of her Sydney, Australia, Eras Tour stint by gifting Swifties two more mash-ups of her hit songs.

During the surprise songs portion of her final show at Accor Stadium on Monday, February 26, Swift, 34, took to the piano to perform two songs about love lost, “Forever & Always” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and “Maroon” from Midnights.

She followed up the piano performance by grabbing her guitar to sing a mash-up of songs about complicated relationships: “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” from Midnights and “Ivy” from Evermore.

“WOULD’VE COULD’VE SHOULD’VE X IVY AND NOW FOREVER AND ALWAYS X MAROON. WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT,” one fan tweeted in reaction to the performances on Monday, to which Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, responded, “We were not kidding when said she was unhinged tonight! 🫠.”

Swift performed the duo of songs in her green surprise songs dress on Monday, one of the look’s four-color options she has sported throughout The Eras Tour. The other three dresses of the same design are in maroon, green and yellow. Some Swifties have theorized that certain dress colors provide hints as to the kinds of surprise songs she will play during a particular show.

It is speculated that when Swift wears her yellow version of the dress, in particular, that she performs some of her most emotional songs. Swift has also sported the color when making big announcements, such as debuting the “I Can See You” music video in Kansas City in July 2023 and announcing “The Bolter” bonus version of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, in Melbourne earlier this month.

However, Taylor Nation seemingly shut down those theories on Monday. “#SydneyTSTheErasTour, the past four nights with you have kept us on the edge of our seats! Thanks for bringing *the chant* back and crying with us during the mashups!” the account tweeted on Monday, adding, “We fear all the dresses now … 🫣.”

Swift kicked off her Sydney leg of Eras Tour shows on Friday, February 23. In addition to announcing “The Albatross” bonus edition of TTPD, and giving several nods to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Swift invited out opening act Sabrina Carpenter during the concert’s secret songs set after Carpenter, 24, was forced to cancel her performance due to bad weather.

“She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney,” Swift told the crowd in a concert video shared via X before the duo performed a piano mash-up of “White Horse” from Fearless (TV) and “Coney Island” from Evermore. Swift also played an acoustic version of “How You Get the Girl” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her first secret song of the night.

For Night 2, Swift hit fans with her first double mash-up of the tour, combining “Should’ve Said No” from her self-titled debut album and “You’re Not Sorry” from Fearless (TV) on guitar and singing “Peace” from Folklore “New Year’s Day” from Reputation on piano.

FOREVER & ALWAYS

She kept the double mash-up trend going the following night. She combined two songs from 1989 (TV) — “Is It Over Now?” and “I Wish You Would” — on guitar and sang “Haunted” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and “Exile” from Folklore on piano.

On Monday, Swift told attendees that he had “the most wonderful time” performing for her Australian fans in Sydney, according to local news outlet news.com.au. “You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us,” she added. “Thanks guys!”