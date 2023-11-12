Taylor Swift is forever keeping Us on our toes with her Eras Tour surprise song setlist because she’s now adding mash-ups to the rotation.

During her Saturday, November 11, concert in Buenos Aires, Swift, 33, began her acoustic section with “Is It Over Now? (From the Vault).” According to social media footage, she subtly transitioned to “Out of the Woods” and performed the chorus.

While Swift performs a three-hour set during every Eras Tour show, she rotates two songs each night and rarely repeats selections. Saturday’s show, which also featured a rendition of Reputation’s “End Game,” marked the first time that she performed “Out of the Woods” and “Is It Over Now? (From the Vault)” on tour — and the first time since her recorded version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped last month.

As Swift began strumming her guitar to the “Out of the Woods” melody, eagle-eyed Swifties caught her giving the crowd a knowing look. Social media users quickly speculated that the glance had to do with the song’s supposed inspiration: Harry Styles.

Swift and Styles, 29, were briefly linked in late 2012, ultimately going their separate ways by January 2013. Less than one year later, 1989 dropped in October 2014 — and fans speculated that the LP’s “Style” and “Out of the Woods” were about Styles. While Swift famously doesn’t reveal who inspires her music, fans thought “Out of the Woods” was about the One Direction alum because of a snowmobile accident they were both reportedly involved in amid their romance. (Styles was photographed with a bandage days after the incident occurred.)

“Remember when you hit the brakes too soon/Twenty stitches in a hospital room/When you started crying, Baby, I did too,” she sings on “Out of the Woods.”

“Is It Over Now?” did not originally make the tracklist for 1989, with fans first discovering its lyrics on the rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Again, Swifties speculated that the lines pointed to her post-split mindset after Styles quickly moved on with “model” Kendall Jenner.

“And did you think I didn’t see you? / There were flashin’ lights,” Swift sings in one part, seemingly referring to her ex being photographed with his new partner. “At least I had the decency / To keep my nights out of sight / Only rumors ’bout my hips and thighs / And my whispered sighs.”

In addition to the mash-up, Saturday’s show was particularly memorable for fans as Swift’s new love interest, Travis Kelce, was in the crowd. Kelce, 34, sat in the VIP section with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, where they were surprised when Taylor gave her man a sweet shout-out during “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she belted with a giggle, swapping the OG lyric of “screen” for Kelce’s football team name.