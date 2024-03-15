Taylor Swift’s three-hour Eras Tour setlist is no joke — and neither is her schedule.

After sold-out runs across the United States, South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia, Swift, 34, has a nearly two-month hiatus.

“We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 10. “What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!! See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime, I’ve got an album to release.”

Swift will debut her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19 in the middle of her tour break. In addition to TTPD promo, Swift has been “nesting” with boyfriend Travis Kelce at her home in Los Angeles. (Kelce, 34, attended several shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore during his NFL offseason and bye week.)

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed. They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Swift’s downtime will end in May when she says bonjour to France for the first show of the next leg of Eras. The European shows commence at Paris’ La Défense Arena on Thursday, May 9, and run through Sunday, May 12. Paramore will return as the tour’s opening act. After saying au revoir to the City of Lights, Swift will make her way to Sweden, Portugal, Spain, England and more.

Keep scrolling for Swift’s remaining Eras Tour schedule:

May 9-12: Paris, La Défense Arena

May 17-19: Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

May 24-30: Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz

June 2-3: Lyon, France, Groupama Stadium

June 7-9: Edinburgh, Scotland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 13-15: Liverpool, U.K., Anfield Stadium

June 18: Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium

June 21-23: London, Wembley Stadium

June 28-30: Dublin, Aviva Stadium

July 4-6: Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9-10: Zurich, Switzerland, Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13-14: Milan, Italy, San Siro Stadium

July 17-19: Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins-Arena

July 23-24: Hamburg, Germany, Volksparkstadion

July 27-28: Munich, Germany, Olympiastadion

August 1-3: Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

August 8-10: Vienna, Austria, Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 15-17, August 19-20: London, Wembley Stadium

October 18-20: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

October 25-27: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

November 1-3: Indianapolis, Indiana, Lucas Oil Stadium

November 14-16, November 21-23: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

December 6-8: Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

