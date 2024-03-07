Travis Kelce has seemingly touched down in Singapore to support girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s pal Harry Clark shared a video of the Singapore skyline to his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7 – making fans wonder if Kelce was in attendance, as well. Swift, 34, played the first of her last three shows in Singapore on Thursday, before she will be taking a break until May when she heads to Europe for the Paris leg of her tour.

Days prior, Cleveland resident Eric Flannery seemed to confirm Kelce’s travel plans. He revealed that he’d spoken to the NFL player’s manager, André Eanes, at the Cleveland Cavaliers game, which Kelce, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, attended.

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” Flannery wrote. “Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore — safe travels!!”

Since beginning their relationship in summer 2023, Travis and Swift have been supportive of one another’s professional accomplishments. While Swift has been in attendance at several of Travis’ NFL games — including when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February — he has returned the favor by making the worldwide trek for her Eras Tour.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Travis was traveling to Australia. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the insider shared before the trip. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

The couple was later spotted holding hands while walking through a zoo in Sydney.

Before Travis journeyed to Australia, he also joined Swift in Argentina during her November 2023 dates. Swift famously changed the lyrics of “Karma” to give a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend, swapping, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” to, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” She made the same lyric switch in Sydney.

Swift opened up about the pair’s supportive relationship during a December 2023 interview with TIME magazine, saying, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”