It looks like Travis Kelce is heading to Singapore to support girlfriend Taylor Swift at her upcoming Eras Tour dates.

Cleveland resident Eric Flannery spilled the beans in a Tuesday, March 5, X post, revealing that he’d spoken to Travis’ manager, André Eanes, at the Cavaliers game that Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce attended.

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” Flannery wrote. “Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore — safe travels!!”

Swift, also 34, is set to play her last three shows in Singapore beginning on Thursday, March 7, before taking a break until May when she heads to Europe for the Paris leg of her tour.

Travis and the pop star have been supportive of one another’s professional accomplishments since they started dating last year. Swift made the trek from Japan to Las Vegas in February to cheer on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as the team won Super Bowl LVIII.

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” Swift told Travis while celebrating the team’s victory on the field. When asked why she wasn’t tired after flying in for the NFL championship game, she quipped to Travis, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Travis was making the trip Down Under for the Australian leg of Swift’s tour. Days later, the twosome were spotted holding hands at a zoo in Sydney.

Before Travis traveled to Australia, he previously joined Swift in Argentina in November 2023 when Swift famously changed the lyrics to “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” she gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend by saying, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

A source previously told Us that Travis had plans to visit Swift on tour during his NFL offseason. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the insider shared. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Swift, who began dating the Chiefs tight end during summer 2023, opened up about her supportive relationship with Travis during a December 2023 interview with TIME magazine.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”