Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce soaked up the sun in Australia during a day out at the Sydney Zoo.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were spotted holding hands at the zoo on Thursday, February 22, shortly after Kelce arrived Down Under. In photos and video shared by 9News Sydney, Swift looked casual in a tank top and denim shorts teamed with white sneakers. She wore her hair up and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kelce, for his part, donned a black T-shirt, red shorts and white sneakers. The couple walked hand in hand through the grounds. In one snap, Swift and Kelce were seen petting kangaroos in their enclosure. Another photo showed the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they walked.

Swift previously visited the same zoo solo on Wednesday, February 21, wearing a T-shirt and denim skirt.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Kelce was on his way to Australia from Las Vegas to support Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour. She’s set to play her first of four concerts on Friday, February 23, before heading to Singapore in March.

When Kelce touched down, Australia’s The Morning Show shared live video of him exiting his plane with the chyron, “Taylor’s Boyfriend Arrives in Sydney.”

The couple, who began dating last summer, have been by each other’s sides for some of their biggest accomplishments in recent months. Swift cheered on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Vegas earlier this month as they won their second consecutive Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” Swift gushed in a video of her celebrating with Kelce on the field. When asked how she wasn’t tired after flying from Japan to see the big game, Swift quipped to Kelce, “Jet lag is a choice.”

A source previously told Us that Kelce planned to travel abroad in the NFL offseason as Swift continued her tour.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the insider exclusively revealed. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

In a December 2023 interview with TIME magazine, Swift opened up about the mutual support she and Kelce have for one another’s careers. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce has been equally as effusive about Swift in his own interviews, gushing over their connection at his pre-Super Bowl press events. “She’s unbelievable,” he said of Swift following her successful night at the 2024 Grammys, where she won her fourth Album of the Year trophy. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

He proceeded to praise the fans that threw their support behind Swift and the Chiefs throughout the NFL season. “Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life and it’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties in the Chiefs Kingdom,” he said. “It’s been cool to just experience all of that.”

Before heading to Australia, Kelce traveled to Argentina in November 2023 for one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. He first attended the show in Kansas City last summer before they started dating.