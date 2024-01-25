This group of senior Swifties has all the right moves with their homage to Taylor Swift.

Members of the Primrose Retirement Community in Sedalia, Missouri — otherwise known as The Primrose Sedalia Chiefs Cheerleaders — showed off their dance to “Swag Surfin” by F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz).

“The Silver Swifties are at it again with our playoff dance!” the retirement home captioned the video, which was originally shared on Saturday, January 20, via Facebook. “We are rooting for our Chiefs this weekend – GO The Kansas City Chiefs!! #thisisliving #sedaliamo.”

Decked out in Chiefs gear, the women performed a choreographed routine to the song. At first, they put their hands on their head and moved in a circle before crossing their arms over their chest for the next part of the song. Ultimately, the women had their arms out at their sides and moved back and forth, as though they were surfing.

Some women held signs, showing support for the team, and Swift, 34. “I’m a Swiftie!” one sign read. Other posters had the women revealing their favorite players. Of course, there was a Travis Kelce sign.

The Primrose Sedalia Chiefs Cheerleaders’ routine took place weeks after Swift herself was spotted swag surfin’ alongside boyfriend Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins (and won) on January 13.

Swift has become a permanent fixture at Chiefs games since she and Travis, 34, went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Most recently, Swift was spotted sharing a box with Donna, Jason and Kylie Kelce as the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27 to 24 on Sunday, January 21. Generally, Swift makes the most headlines when she’s spotted at a Chiefs game. However, this past weekend, Jason, 36, was the focal point of the game — especially when he took his shirt off (in below freezing weather) to celebrate his brother Travis’ first touchdown.

Kylie warned Jason to be on his “best behavior” because they were meeting Swift for the first time at Sunday’s game. Naturally, he didn’t listen.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason recalled during Wednesday, January 24, episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Of course, he did — and Swift was totally on board.

“Tay absolutely loved you,” Travis told his brother during Wednesday’s podcast. Jason joked, “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”