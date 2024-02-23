Travis Kelce has become a hero among Taylor Swift fans.

The NFL star, 34, attended his girlfriend’s Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 23, and was spotted interacting with fans during the show. Social media clips of Kelce hanging out in the VIP tent showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end handing out guitar picks with a smile on his face.

While on stage, Swift also made it clear that her boyfriend was in the crowd with various nods to Kelce. The singer acknowledged her man twice during various parts of the set. The first came when she sang “Willow” during the Folklore era, pointing at Kelce when singing, “That’s my man.”

The second shout-out occurred during the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) era. While singing “Long Live,” Swift belted “When they gave us our trophies,” alluding to the Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Of course, Swift also changed up her “Karma” lyrics because Kelce was in town. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang for the second time on the Eras Tour. (Swift initially made the change when Kelce attended an Argentina Eras Tour show in November 2023.)

After finishing up her last song, Swift ran off stage and into Kelce’s arms. The two shared a sweet kiss, according to fan videos posted online.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Ahead of Kelce’s appearance in Sydney, a source told Us Weekly that he would “be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” now that the NFL season is over.

It’s only fitting that Kelce is supporting his girlfriend after she appeared at 13 NFL games — including the Super Bowl — throughout his football season. Swift became a staple at Chiefs games after going public with Kelce in September 2023.

Swift’s attendance at the Super Bowl earlier this month made major headlines since it was unclear if she would be able to make the trip. The musician took the stage in Tokyo, Japan the day before the Super Bowl, which made fans wonder if she would arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada in time for kickoff. Of course, she did.

Related: Celebrities at the 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” a separate source told Us on February 10. She reportedly rushed to her private jet after rushing off stage at the Eras Tour.

Fans were thrilled upon seeing Swift in the crowd the following day. “Jet lag is a choice,” she even told Kelce in a video that went viral after the Chiefs’ win. No matter how tired she was after performing and cheering on her man, Swift was spotted having the time of her life at various Super Bowl afterparties in Las Vegas.