Bethenny Frankel shared a controversial opinion about Meghan Markle ahead of the former actress’ sit-down on CBS alongside Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, slammed the former Suits star, 39, in a reply to a Twitter user who suggested she was treated unfairly in the media and within the palace.

“Cry me a river,” Frankel tweeted. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name.”

In a second message, she acknowledged that while she doesn’t feel bad for Meghan, she could “💯 give Harry a break.” The Bravo personality went on to note, however, “This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events,” alluding to the strife the 36-year-old’s late mother, Princess Diana, faced before dying in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

“If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny,” Frankel added. “It’s littered with my opinion.”

Explaining her position, the Skinny Girl founder wrote in a tweet, “I chose reality TV, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause responded to one of Frankel’s tweets, writing, “Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”

While Frankel isn’t standing in Meghan’s corner ahead of the tell-all interview, plenty of stars are. Chrissy Teigen spoke out on behalf of the California native, who is pregnant with her second child after suffering a miscarriage in 2020, on Friday, March 5, revealing that it reminded her of her own recent struggles.

“This meghan markle s–t is hitting too close to home for me,” the Cravings author tweeted. “These people won’t stop until she miscarries. f–king stop it.”

Teigen, 35, and Meghan have enjoyed a long friendship, meeting on the set of Deal or No Deal in 2007. The Lip Sync Battle cohost spoke publicly about her relationship with Meghan in a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail. “I am especially a fan of Meghan,” she said at the time. “I was on Deal or No Deal with her and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.'”

Meghan’s former Suits costars have also rallied around her ahead of the interview, defending her amid accusations she bullied former palace aides. Buckingham Palace addressed the allegations in a statement earlier this week, confirming that it would be conducting an investigation into the situation. Meghan denied mistreating anyone during her time as a senior member of the royal family. Her rep told Us Weekly on March 2, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Previews for Sunday’s CBS primetime interview suggest Meghan and Harry will address misinformation about them, details about their relationship and more when the special airs.