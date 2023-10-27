Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards didn’t appreciate her costar Dorit Kemsley bringing up her marital woes on camera before she was ready to discuss them.

“I wasn’t ready to address that stuff,” Richards, 54, said during a Friday, October 27, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark after watching a sneak peak of the next episode of RHOBH, which will air on Bravo Wednesday, November 1.

She continued: “It would’ve been better if she had asked me that off camera. … I was really not happy. I feel like you could see that.”

In the clip, Kemsley, 47, inquired about Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky. “Have you had any thoughts recently? Like, do you think you would not end up with Mau?” Kemsley asked, noting that Richards’ Instagram page made it seem like the couple were “spending a lot of time away from each other.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Richards replied, “I feel like I needed a little freedom — freedom and some space.”

Season 13 of RHOBH, which premiered on Wednesday, October 25, will shine a light on Richards and Umansky’s rocky relationship. Us Weekly confirmed in July that the pair had separated after 27 years of marriage. One day after their split made headlines, Richards and Umansky shared they’d had a “rough year” of marriage in a joint Instagram statement.

As Richard prepares to relive the ups and downs as they air on television, she told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Friday that she was a “little angry” and a “little bitter” while filming the new season.

The candid reaction to Kemsley’s line of questioning came days after Richards admitted she was “taken aback” by photos of Umansky holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, while out to dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 22.

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

“That was very hard to see,” Richards said during a Wednesday, October 25, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That hurt my feelings.”

The Bravolebrity added: “I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, [but] that really did hurt me.”

One day later, Umansky took to social media to shut down rumors that he and Slater, 34, are romantically involved.

“For full clarity, we are not dating,” he said in an Instagram Story video. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

He continued: “We went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal. It’s a very intense week, a very emotional week. We were talking about the week during the dinner and when we came out of dinner we were recapping, and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand. She grabbed my hand and then we walked to the cars, just recapping.”

Despite Umansky’s ongoing drama with Richards, he dedicated his Tuesday, October 24, DWTS performance to his estranged wife. In accordance with the Most Memorable Year theme, the real estate mogul picked 1996, the year he and Richards tied the knot.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Richards was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s daughter Alexia when the pair walked down the aisle and was already the mother of daughter Farrah, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The actress and Umansky went on to welcome daughters Sophia and Portia in 2000 and 2008, respectively.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.