Kyle Richards was “taken aback” by the photos of estranged husband Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

“That was very hard to see,” Richards, 54, admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 25. “That hurt my feelings.”

Umansky, 53, was photographed holding hands with Slater, 34, while out to dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 22, days before he dedicated the pair’s DWTS performance to Richards on Tuesday, October 24.

“I just don’t think you hold hands like that with somebody,” Richards continued on WWHL. Her close friend Teddi Mellencamp, who was also a guest on the show, added that “you know that photographers are going to follow you” while out in Beverly Hills.

After the hand holding photos went viral, Richards deleted an Instagram post from September supporting Umansky’s DWTS run. Richards confirmed to host Andy Cohen on Wednesday that she still voted for Umansky and Slater to stay in the competition after Tuesday’s live show despite being upset about the outing.

“I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously there’s something there,” Richards shared on WWHL. “Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable. That really did hurt me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo stars, who tied the knot in 1996, admitted in a joint social media statement that same month that they were going through a “rough patch” but insisted they had no plans to divorce. Richards confirmed on Wednesday that the separation “originated” from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also revealed that she and Umansky are still living under the same roof amid their marital struggles.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” she told Cohen, 55, revealing that she stays upstairs.

Richards went on to say that what “bothers me so much” about the public aspect of her separation is people claiming she and Umansky are “doing this just for ratings.”

“What human being would do that to their children? To their families?” Richards questioned. “It’s so annoying.”

Richards and Umansky share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards previously welcomed daughter Farrah, 34, during her marriage to first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“When the news first came out, it was really devastating [for the kids],” Richards said on Wednesday. “Now they’re much better and they’re really strong.”

Earlier this month, Umansky shared insight into his and Richards’ current situation.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with our life and our marriage and we have not thrown in the towel,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We are still working on it. And it’s hard and it’s hard in the public eye and it’s hard while everybody’s asking because the reality is that when a couple’s going through the times that we’re going through right now, what you need is time.”

Umansky also referred to Richards as his “best friend forever” despite the ups and downs in their relationship.

“It’s just a lot of years and there’s a lot of stuff and we just need to figure out if we are going to spend the rest of our lives together or we’re not,” he added. “And that’s the transition that we’re in right now and that’s what we’re dealing with.”