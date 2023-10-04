Mauricio Umansky was too focused on his latest Dancing With the Stars routine to check out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 trailer — and made an effort to avoid the three-minute supertease.

“[I] haven’t watched it,” the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly after his second performance on DWTS on Tuesday, October 3. As for whether he will watch it, Umansky said, “Of course. I mean, I got to know what everybody’s talking about. Yeah. But I haven’t watched it on purpose.”

The trailer for the Bravo series’ upcoming season — also released on Tuesday — was centered around Umansky and wife Kyle Richards’ marriage and cheating rumors.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with our life and our marriage and we have not thrown in the towel,” Umansky told Us. “We are still working on it. And it’s hard and it’s hard in the public eye and it’s hard while everybody’s asking because the reality is that when a couple’s going through the times that we’re going through right now, what you need is time.”

The real estate mogul noted that Richards, 54, is still his “best friend” amid their relationship woes. “We’ve been married for 27 years and she’s been my best friend forever,” he added. “And it’s just a lot of years and there’s a lot of stuff and we just need to figure out if we are going to spend the rest of our lives together or we’re not. And that’s the transition that we’re in right now and that’s what we’re dealing with.”

At the end of the day, Umansky said he and Richards “do not know” what the future of their marriage looks like. “We’re not hiding anything,” he shared. “We legitimately do not know what that looks like.”

Since their separation, the two have stepped out at several events together with their four kids. (The couple are parents of daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky also shares a close relationship with stepdaughter Farrah, 34, whom Richards shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards and several of the pair’s friends and family members cheered on Umansky and his dance partner, Emma Slater, at the DWTS season 32 premiere on September 26.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Umansky told Us of his family. “I go home every night, I share with them, we talk about it. I have the most supportive girls. They’re awesome.”

While fans are familiar with Richards’ ability to do the splits, her talent is not one she passed on to Umansky. “I cannot do the split,” he joked. “I’m not trying to do the splits. I’m pretty flexible, but I’m not even close to doing the splits.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn