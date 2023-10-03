The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is about to bring Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marital woes front and center.

In the season 13 trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, October 3, viewers see Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, come face-to-face with their issues as the rest of the cast presses for details about what’s happening behind closed doors.

“If there was infidelity [in your marriage], would you stay?” Garcelle Beauvais can be seen asking Kyle, to which she replies, “I don’t know.”

Us confirmed in July that the pair — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, had hit a rough patch after 27 years of marriage. They later released a joint statement via Instagram, noting that they are not divorcing but had been facing struggles in their relationship.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote at the time. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Season 13, which was filmed earlier this year, reveals how shocked Kyle’s costars are by the breakdown of her marriage. “I had no idea!” Kyle’s BFF Dorit Kemsley tells her husband, PK Kemsley. PK then recounts a recent dinner with Mauricio, where he “never said they were separated.”

Some of Kyle’s fellow Housewives are quick to be by her side as she breaks down over the separation. “Complete strangers are like, ‘You made us believe in true love,’” Kyle cries before Erika Jayne cuts her off. “This is true love. There’s only two people in this marriage. Everybody else’s opinion can f—k off,” she tells her.

Others, however, appear to not be quite as supportive. Crystal Kung Minkoff’s housekeeper, Lucy, suggests that there may be infidelity involved, while Sutton Stracke thinks Kyle is “in denial” and “lying” about something.

“Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating,” Sutton, 52, goes on to share in a confessional. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Some of that smoke is around Kyle’s relationship with close pal and country star Morgan Wade. While both women have denied anything romantic between them, Kyle recently starred in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video, where the two play flirtatious neighbors who toy with getting hot and heavy.

Despite Kyle denying the dating rumors, her costars aren’t fully convinced. Dorit, 47, questions why Kyle would tattoo her own initials on Wade’s arm, while Sutton points out that she’s no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Kyle and Mauricio can also be seen discussing cheating rumors. While the realtor attempts to joke that he’s “glad” it’s Kyle “out there having the affair,” Kyle flatly replies: “For once it’s me.” (The spouses have denied rumors about Mauricio in the past, notably in season 4 when Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville argued over tabloids that suggested he cheated.)

Season 13 will also give a glance into how Kyle’s immediate family is dealing with the fallout of her marriage, as the trailer shows a tearful family meeting with Mauricio and their daughters. “We will always be a strong family and nothing can change that,” Kyle tells them.

If the trailer tells Us anything, Kyle isn’t the only Housewife who will be facing relationship drama this season. Dorit and PK are at odds about her trauma over her October 2021 robbery — “You don’t understand the severity of the PTSD,” she tells her husband, who retorts by saying that he understands parts of her anxiety, but finds other aspects “obnoxious.”

There’s also Garcelle, 56, who has her 15-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid questioning her parenting style. The return of Denise Richards, meanwhile, brings tension with Erika in particular.

“Do you know it’s only $7 for a bundle of Denise Richards on Only Fans?” Erika quips during a dinner party. When the others question her harsh comment, she has no problem doubling down: “You don’t think I’m going to go as low as I can?”

“You’re one evil woman,” Denise, 52, replies, to which Erika admits: “I am.”

On the happier front, fans will watch the women jet off to Spain, Ojai and Las Vegas — where they’ll take in a “real life Magic Mike” show — this season and get visits from Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 1, at 8 p.m. ET.