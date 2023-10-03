Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons thinks Kyle Richards could use her help in the love department.

During the Wednesday, September 27, episode of the “Who What Wear” podcast, host Hilary Kerr asked Lyons, 55, which Housewife from any franchise she would “love to style.”

Lyons said, “I love all of them,” then added, “The one I want to get my hands on is Kyle Richards because I think Kyle is coming over to my team, so I think she needs a little help.”

She and Kerr laughed before Lyons added, “I mean, I could be totally wrong.”

Lyons, who has been out as a lesbian since 2011, was seemingly alluding to the close bond between Richards, 54, and singer Morgan Wade, which has sparked widespread speculation amid Richards’ separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards was recently featured in the music video for Wade’s song “Fall In Love With Me,” in which the two nearly shared a kiss. Despite appearing to play into the rumors with the steamy shoot, both Wade and Richards have denied they are more than just friends.

In a joint Instagram video shared on August 4, the two addressed the speculation. “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating,” Wade said. “If you get on the internet, you see people were obsessed with us being friends. We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun of that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

She teased, “The internet’s going to be popping off about this one I’m sure,” as Richards chimed in, “If they’re going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Richards and Wade have developed a strong friendship in recent months, bonding over their shared love of music. The twosome spent time in Paris in September after attending Lollapalooza together over the summer.

News broke in July that Richards and Umansky, 53, separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. The estranged couple — who share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia — asserted in a statement at the time that they had no intentions of getting a divorce.

Umansky recently sparked confusion about his marital status on The Agency’s “Red Mic” podcast, claiming that he and Richards were “not separated.” He quickly walked back his comments, explaining to TMZ on Friday, September 29, “Kyle and I are human beings. We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time. We are currently separated.”

He added, “We are not talking about divorce. We’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, with ourselves, privately.”

Lyons, for her part, went public with photographer Cass Bird in June. She reflected on her own coming out experience during Wednesday’s podcast interview, noting, “I hope that parents of kids who are gay […] can see that you can have a beautiful, fun, warm, loving, successful life and it’s not a crashing sort of affliction. It’s actually kind of great.”