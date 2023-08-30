Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s relationship status is complicated — but that doesn’t mean the love is gone.

“That’s a very loaded question,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, said during her Amazon Live on Wednesday, August 30, when asked by a fan whether she could “share how [she] and Mo are doing?”

Richards confessed that her and Umansky’s separation “has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

She explained that despite their ups and downs, “Obviously, we care about each other a lot.” Richards pointed to her recent European vacation with Umansky, 53, and their daughters as proof that they are on good terms.

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before shocking fans with their separation in 2023. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky […]

“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said, noting that going into more detail is “just too much to deal with right now.”

Us Weekly confirmed in early July that Richards and Umansky had taken a step back from their marriage after 27 years. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” an insider told Us at the time, explaining that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

While the pair have yet to file for divorce, they confirmed their break via social media on July 3. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Related: Friendliest Celebrity Exes Love lost doesn't mean friendship lost for these friendly exes! Take a look at ex-lovers such as Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake, Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie, and Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who have maintained close relationships even after splitting up.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that Richards and Umansky “almost ended their marriage.” However, once the news of their split broke, the pair “decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

The relationship shakeup came shortly after Richards made headlines for her ongoing friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. While some of Richards’ confidants told Us in July that they believe she may have had an “emotional affair” with the singer, 28, Richards denied that they were anything more than platonic pals.

Related: RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Cutest Moments With Daughters Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters — even after separating in 2023. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather […]

“We are very good friends,” Richards told photographers on July 7. When asked if the affair stories about her and Wade were “just a rumor,” she replied, “yes.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In August, Richards appeared in Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video, in which the women shared several steamy scenes. After Richards shared a snippet of the video on Instagram, Umansky commented, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”

A few weeks later, Richards and Umansky confused fans once again when they jetted off to Italy as a family. The duo brought along their three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richard’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufire, 32, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.