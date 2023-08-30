Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s relationship status is complicated — but that doesn’t mean the love is gone.
“That’s a very loaded question,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, said during her Amazon Live on Wednesday, August 30, when asked by a fan whether she could “share how [she] and Mo are doing?”
Richards confessed that her and Umansky’s separation “has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”
She explained that despite their ups and downs, “Obviously, we care about each other a lot.” Richards pointed to her recent European vacation with Umansky, 53, and their daughters as proof that they are on good terms.
“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said, noting that going into more detail is “just too much to deal with right now.”
Us Weekly confirmed in early July that Richards and Umansky had taken a step back from their marriage after 27 years. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” an insider told Us at the time, explaining that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”
While the pair have yet to file for divorce, they confirmed their break via social media on July 3. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”
Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that Richards and Umansky “almost ended their marriage.” However, once the news of their split broke, the pair “decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”
The relationship shakeup came shortly after Richards made headlines for her ongoing friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. While some of Richards’ confidants told Us in July that they believe she may have had an “emotional affair” with the singer, 28, Richards denied that they were anything more than platonic pals.
“We are very good friends,” Richards told photographers on July 7. When asked if the affair stories about her and Wade were “just a rumor,” she replied, “yes.”
In August, Richards appeared in Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video, in which the women shared several steamy scenes. After Richards shared a snippet of the video on Instagram, Umansky commented, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”
A few weeks later, Richards and Umansky confused fans once again when they jetted off to Italy as a family. The duo brought along their three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Richard’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufire, 32, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.