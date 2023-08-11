Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, has seen her new steamy music video with Morgan Wade — and he couldn’t be more impressed.

“🔥🔥🔥 So good,” Umansky, 53, wrote in the comments section of Richards’ Thursday, August 10, Instagram post, which features a snippet from Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me” video.

In the candy-colored clip, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, and Wade, 28, can be seen sending each other flirtatious looks as next-door neighbors. The video, which was directed by David McClister, shows the women taking a bath together, feeding each other while donning lingerie and having more than one near-kiss.

“It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space. Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through,” Wade wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that.”

Umansky’s show of support for his wife’s latest role comes weeks after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple had “been separated of awhile” but are still living together amicably while they “figure out the next steps.”

Richards and Umansky, who tied the knot in 1996, addressed the news in a joint statement one day later.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

A second source later told Us that Richard and Umansky weren’t always planning on working on their marriage, “ “but after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation” and “really want to find a way to make it work.”

Last month, Richards shared that her family is doing better now that the truth is out in the open.

“Actually all [of us] — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control,” Richards explained during an Amazon Live. (The pair share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom of daughter Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

She continued: “[Our daughters are] really strong. Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s OK and no matter what, they’re loved.”

While neither Richards nor Umansky have given any further details about their marriage woes, costar Erika Jayne teased that the drama will unfold on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” Jayne, 52, told Billboard in July. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story.”