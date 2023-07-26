Jenna Lyons may have said she wouldn’t discuss her love life on The Real Housewives of New York City, but now, she’s opening up about her relationship with girlfriend Cass Bird.

Lyons confirmed to The New York Times that she is dating the famed photographer. The romance is seemingly different that the relationship she teased on season 14 of RHONY. While she told cameras that she wouldn’t be revealing any love interests on the show, Lyons teased to The Times that she broke her own rule before the end of the season.

“The words come out of your mouth, and you’re like, I can’t take those back,” Lyons said of talking to her costars. “It has not been the part of my life that I have been very successful in.

Lyons was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 to 2011. She went on to date Courtney Crangi for six years before calling it quits in 2017.

Scroll below to learn more about Bird:

1. What Is Cass Bird’s Job?

Bird is a notable Hollywood photographer whose work has been published in Harper’s Bazaar, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Elle, Allure, Vanity Fair and more. Though she’s photographed several stars over the years, some of her recent celebrity subjects include Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Peak, Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Lawrence.

2. When Did Cass Bird and Jenna Lyons Start Dating?

Though it’s unknown when the couple began dating, Lyons admitted to The Times in June 2023 that she had been crushing on Bird.

3. Will Cass Bird Appear on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City?’

Lyons explained why she will not share her love life on the small screen during a July 2023 episode of RHONY.

“My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done. And that is my choice,” she explained in a confessional. “And if someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”

While she did not provide her costars with any details of her relationship, she responded to Jessel Taank’s question of whether she was happy with a positive “yes.”

The answer was one Taank was glad to hear, as she responded by telling Lyons, “that’s the most important thing.”

4. Has Cass Bird Ever Been Married?

According to a March 2017 Vogue profile, Cass and her estranged wife, Ali Bird, met in 1997 and tied the knot sometime after gay marriage became legal in the U.S. in 2015. Though it’s unknown when the two called it quits, Cass’ last appearance on Ali’s Instagram was in August 2022.

“Epic night, epically captured by @cassblackbird Late summer love with the heart fam 💗💥,” Ali captioned a pic of their friends and family standing on a dock.

Earlier that year, Ali penned a sweet birthday message to Cass via Instagram. “Happy happy birthday to my Birdie @cassblackbird,” she captioned two pics with her then-partner in February 2022. “Still making all my dreams come true. Luckiest girl in the 🌎 ♥️.”

5. Does Cass Bird Have Any Kids?

Cass and Ali welcomed their two kids, Leo and Mae, in 2008 and 2009, respectively. “We wanted to start a family and buy a house,” Ali told Vogue in March 2017. “We saved money. We did it. When gay marriage became legal, we had already made the biggest commitment.”

Cass added: “It is important that we have the same dreams. What does it mean to be a good partner, a good citizen . . . two big, big things.”