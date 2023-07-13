Jessel Taank might be brand new to the Real Housewives of New York City franchise, but she’s already doing damage control.

After Page Six reported that she was seen vomiting on the red carpet at the RHONY season 14 premiere party on Wednesday, July 12, Taank assured fans that her sickness had nothing to do with alcohol overconsumption.

“I wish I was drunk!!” the new Bravolebrity commented on Page Six’s Thursday, July 13, Instagram post about the story. “Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys … nothing to see here.”

Taank wasn’t the only one who caught a nasty stomach virus this week. She shared a snap via her Instagram Story on Thursday of her husband, Pavit Randhawa, holding one of their sons and noting that the duo had also come down with the illness. (Taank and Randhawa share twin boys Kai and Rio, 2.)

“I left the boys in Greece for the RHONY premiere and we ALL got a stomach bug,” she wrote alongside the photo. “So glad these lil guys are feeling better today 😘.”

Despite not feeling her best at the season premiere, Taank still managed to pose for plenty of red carpet photos with her costars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield, all of who are also new to the franchise. Taank wore a gold cutout gown by Christopher Kane and matching fringe drop earrings for the occasion.

Not only is Taank part of the first all-new RHONY cast since season 1 debuted in 2008, but she’s also the first Indian cast member in the show’s history. During an interview with Vogue India published on Tuesday, July 11, the fashion publicist said she was “truly honored” to bear the distinction.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“At first I felt an immense amount of pressure representing an already underrepresented culture on national television, but along this journey, I’ve gained valuable insights and important lessons that have helped me realize that I have just to be me,” she shared.

Taank added that she brings “a lot of shock value” to the show by discussing “taboo” topics. “I share intimate details surrounding my journey to conceive and life postpartum and you will get a sense of what it means to juggle life in New York as a working mom with twins,” she said.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Sunday, July 16, on Bravo.