Denise Richards Promises to 'Always Support' Sami Amid OnlyFans Drama

Proud mom. Denise Richards is doubling down on her support for daughter Sami as the teenager’s OnlyFans account raises eyebrows.

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, commented on her eldest child’s Instagram post promoting her venture on the subscription service. “I love you ❤️.”

The 18-year-old’s father, Charlie Sheen, had a much different reaction, however. After learning Sami was sharing content on the NSFW site, the 56-year-old Two and a Half Men alum told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, June 13, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.”

Sheen insisted, “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards chimed in with a statement of her own, telling Us, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

The Bold and the Beautiful alum was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Along with Sami, the exes share 17-year-old daughter Lola.

Sami’s relationship with her parents has been rocky over the past year, with the teen claiming in September 2021 that she was “trapped” in an “abusive home” while living with Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers. One month later, Sheen confirmed that Sami had moved in with him and was no longer in school.

Amid the family drama, the former Bravo personality reconnected with Sami while celebrating Mother’s Day. A source exclusively told Us last month that the mother-daughter duo “are getting along very well” and “enjoyed” spending the special day together.

Earlier this year, Richards weighed in on the “different rules” she and Sheen uphold as coparents, explaining on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast that she has “boundaries” she expects her kids to respect. (Richards is also the mother of adopted daughter Eloise, whom she raises with Phypers.)

“I have a strained relationship with [Sami],” the Real Girl Next Door author said in February, adding that “it’s very difficult” to enforce “rules” with teenagers. “I know though [that] we’ll get back to where we were, eventually. Right now, it is strained.”

After Sami moved in with Sheen, the Spin City alum’s request to stop paying his ex-wife child support was granted. “I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen told Us in October 2021, two years after he initially filed the paperwork to alter the arrangement. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

