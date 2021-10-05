Charlie Sheen Done Paying Denise Richards Child Support After Sami Moves In

Next chapter. Charlie Sheen’s request to stop paying his ex-wife Denise Richards child support after their eldest daughter, Sami, moved into his home has been granted, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen, 56, exclusively told Us as he left the courthouse, where he appeared to be in good spirits on Monday, October 4. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

The Wall Street actor filed a request for an order to change the exes’ child support arrangement in December 2019. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 50, did not file any opposition paperwork, said Judge Alexander Giza at Monday’s hearing.

Sheen, who shares daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, with Richards, was in attendance for the hearing alongside his attorney, Gregory Pedrick, but Richards did not show up. During the hearing, Pedrick asked the judge to order “zero child support” for Richards, arguing that Sheen has had 100 percent custody of their girls since April.

Pedrick said there was no child support order filed with the court concerning Sami and Lola, but the former couple had worked out a 50/50 schedule. However, that arrangement changed in the past few months.

However, a source exclusively told Us on Monday that Richards wasn’t at the hearing because she is “working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.” The insider said that “Denise was never served this court date,” claiming Sheen “did this on purpose [so she wasn’t able to be there].”

The source continued: “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”

The insider claimed that the actor “hasn’t paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her. Also Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister. “

Sheen’s attorney claimed on Monday that the Two and Half Men alum was overpaying monthly in child support. The lawyer noted that his client set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters after Sheen filed his initial petition.

The judge ordered on Monday that child support for Richards be at “zero,” and it would be reflected retroactively to April 1, 2021, which was when the Three Musketeers actor began taking care of the girls full time.

According to Sheen’s attorney, Richards owes him money because he overpaid for so long but said that Sheen was choosing not to recoup the funds.

The ruling came after the former couple’s daughter Sami made headlines last month for a TikTok in which she claimed she was being “trapped” in an “abusive” home while living with the reality star last year.

The Anger Management alum confirmed in September that Sami had moved out of Richards’ home and in with him amid the drama.

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” the actor told Us through his rep, Jeff Ballard. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

In Sami’s video, which has since been deleted, she claimed that one year ago she “hated [herself], would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc.” hinting that her mom’s home was part of the problem.

She noted that now she is “out of the hell house” and “full of self love” after dropping out of high school.

A source exclusively told Us last month that Richards is “saddened” by the situation and hoped that she and Sheen could become better at coparenting.

“Denise is just like any other divorce parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter,” the insider said. “It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were coparenting her during this time. They are not.”

A second source explained that the former Bravo star wants her girls to have “boundaries,” which they allegedly don’t receive with their father. “Charlie is the good time dad, and well, rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone,” the insider added. “And that is why Sami went to live with her dad.”

Sheen and Richards split in 2005 when the Bold and the Beautiful actress was pregnant with their second child. They finalized their divorce the next year. Richards went on to adopt daughter Eloise in 2011 and married Aaron Phypers in 2018.

Sheen, for his part, welcomed twin sons, Bob and Max, with then-wife Mueller, now 44, in 2009. The pair split in 2011.

During a second hearing on Monday, the Major League actor’s request for an order to lessen his child support with Mueller was addressed. The judge ruled that the hearing be rescheduled as Mueller was not in attendance.

Mueller’s new attorney claimed her client was never served with the petition and she had “no idea” about the motion as she was just retained on the case late last week.

While Sheen’s lawyer argued that his client will “testify that he and [Brooke] have spoken about this [petition],” the judge determined that a December court date is necessary before making the final ruling.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez