Denise Richards had a rocky year on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but off-camera, the actress and ex-husband Charlie Sheen have buried the hatchet.

“It’s actually good. It’s so much better to just take the high road and try to get along with each other and whatever discord we have had, whatever. That’s something that I never wanted to do,” Richards, 49, said on the Monday, September 21, episode of The Real when asked about Sheen, 55. “I always want to maintain a really positive healthy relationship. And we are in a great place right now. We have been for a while. It’s been wonderful. Much better than it has been in the past so I’m grateful for that.”

Richards added that Sheen gets along “really well” with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

During the season 10 premiere of RHOBH, Richards claimed that Sheen hadn’t paid “child support in over a year” for daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15.

“He’s very lucky because I never took him to court,” she said during the April episode of the show. “It is such a toxic road. It brings up so much, like, anxiety.”

Richards also learned during the episode that Sheen released a statement accusing the Wild Things star of “behaving like a coward” and warning that his “day in court is painfully overdue.”

The Two and a Half Men alum filed paperwork in August 2018 claiming that he could no longer afford to pay child support payments to his ex-wives Richards and Brooke Mueller, the latter of whom he shares 11-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max.

“I appreciate the f–king advice, but if anyone knows Charlie, it’s me and I know how to handle it,” Richards said on the episode after Erika Jayne called lawyer husband Tom Girardi. “It’s not your family, it’s mine. I’m not even gonna show up to that court date.”

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006. After the child support discussion aired on RHOBH, she told Us Weekly that the actor doesn’t watch the reality show.

“I don’t even think he knows [what’s airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it’s public. He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years,” Richards told Us. “We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn’t even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It’s all good.”

Richards announced earlier this month that she would not be back for season 11 of RHOBH. Sheen seemingly confirmed that he doesn’t watch the series when he released a statement about her decision to exit after two seasons.

“She does what she wants in these matters,” he told Page Six on September 16 through his publicist. “And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.’”

Richards, for her part, spoke about her decision during Monday’s episode of The Real.

“I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” she told the Real cohosts, including pal Garcelle Beauvais. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.”