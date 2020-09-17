While Charlie Sheen denied having any involvement in his ex-wife Denise Richards’ decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he approves of her choice.

“She does what she wants in these matters,” the 55-year-old actor told Page Six on Wednesday, September 16, through his publicist. “And I applaud her decision of ‘one and done.’”

While Sheen may approve of Richards’ decision to exit the series, he seemingly hasn’t tuned in to the Bravo show as the 49-year-old Wild Things star was featured on two seasons.

Sheen and Richards, who were married from 2002 to 2006, share daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15. She previously revealed that she spoke to her ex about her decision to join the franchise in 2019.

“I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too. So I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘I think it could be really cool,’” Richards, who is also mom of daughter Eloise, 9, recalled on Radio Andy. “Even if he said this is the dumbest thing you ever did, I still would have done the show. But it was interesting to get his side of it because I have a lot of respect for him as the father and being in this business for as many years as he has.”

A rep for Richards confirmed on September 9 that she wouldn’t be back for season 11 of the series. The news came hours before part two of the reunion aired. During part three, the Bold and the Beautiful star concluded that several of her costars, including former bestie Lisa Rinna, refused to move on from Brandi Glanville’s accusations that she and Richards had an affair. (Richards has repeatedly denied the allegations.)

“I came here today to resolve things with the women and I feel like some of the women don’t want to do that and move forward and that was something that I really wanted to do,” Richards said.

When asked by Andy Cohen whether she still wanted to be friends with the ladies, she replied, “Some of them, yes.”

While she has yet to open up about her exit, Cohen confirmed that the network was interested in Richards’ return, but Bravo couldn’t agree on a deal with the actress.

“I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness. We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal,” the host said during an interview with his assistant Daryn Carp. “She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”