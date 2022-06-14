L.A. baby! Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, has always been in the spotlight — and now she’s making headlines for her grown up choices.

The Anger Management alum and the Love Actually actress welcomed Sami in 2004, nearly two years after tying the knot in June 2002. The pair expanded their family the following year when daughter Lola was born.

While the duo split in 2006, Richards fondly remembers how she and Charlie began their family.

“I actually like all of his movies. I think he’s a great actor,” the Real Girl Next Door author told Andy Cohen in May 2020 when asked about her ex-husband. “The first movie that I saw, my dad took me to see, was Platoon when I was younger. So I like all his movies.”

Cohen questioned whether Richards liked Scary Movie 5 — Charlie starred in Scary Movie 3, 4 and 5 — to which she said yes. “Yeah, that’s actually where we conceived our daughter,” Richards confessed. “Four or 5,” she said, struggling to remember which of the sequels’ sets the act occurred on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed during an April 2020 episode of the Bravo series that she had tried to shield their girls from all of Charlie’s ups and downs. “Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad,” Richards said. “I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives.”

While the exes appeared to have a good coparenting dynamic, things changed in late 2021 when Sami claimed that she felt “trapped” while living with Richards. Charlie later confirmed that his eldest child had moved in with him amid tension with her mother.

“Charlie is the good time dad, and well, rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “And that is why Sami went to live with her dad.”

Richards revealed in February 2022 that she and Sami were still navigating their relationship after she started living with her father full-time. “Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” the actress said on an episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”

Three months later, the mother-daughter pair appeared to be back on good terms after they spent Mother’s Day together. “Denise and Sami reconnected within the last month,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2022. “They are getting along very well.”

The following month, Sami raised eyebrows when she joined OnlyFans, shortly after moving back in with Richards. Charlie exclusively told Us in a statement in June 2022 that he did “not condone” his daughter’s choice, making it clear that it “did not occur under my roof.”

Richards, however, told Us in a statement that Sami’s decision “wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Scroll down to see all of Sami’s highs and lows over the years: