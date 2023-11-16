Despite her mom Denise Richards’ discouragement against breast implants, Sami Sheen decided to go through with the procedure anyway.

On Wednesday, November 15, Sami, 19, took to social media to announce that she had already had the surgery.

“Guess who got a new rack todayyy,” she captioned an Instagram Story of her in a hospital gown. In another slide, Sami posted a mirror selfie, revealing the markings drawn on her body by the plastic surgeon.

Nearly two weeks ago, Sami shared that she had been wanting breast implants since she was a young girl.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” she told Bustle in October. “All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

However, Richards, 52, admitted that she wasn’t on board with her daughter getting breast implants. (Richards shares daughters Sami and Lola, 18, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She is also mother to adopted daughter Eloise, 12.)

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained to the outlet. “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Richards, who got her breast implants at the same age as her daughter, has previously spoken out about regretting the surgery.

“When I was 19, a doctor put in bigger implants than what I asked for. I was in such a hurry to get them that I didn’t research my doctor,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2011. “I just thought because they’re a plastic surgeon, they must be good. You have to be your advocate for your own body and ask 100 questions.”

Despite her mom’s story, Sami was set on going through with the surgery. In September, she shared with her followers that she was trying to quit vaping ahead of her breast augmentation.

“I’m so scared, and I don’t know how I’m going to live without this thing,” she explained in a TikTok video. “It’s really sad. My whole life revolves around it. I’ve depended on it for so long. I’ve tried quitting multiple times. It’s really f—king hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don’t want to quit.”

The OnlyFans model went on to share that she knows that quitting will help her “be so much healthier and live longer,” but she doesn’t know how.

“The time has come where I have absolutely no choice, and I have to quit,” Sami admitted, adding that her surgery is two months away and she needs to be nicotine-free for at least 30 days. “I’m already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf—ker. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly gonna save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that.”