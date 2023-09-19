Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s 19-year-old daughter Sami is attempting to quit vaping for her breast augmentation surgery.

“I’m so scared, and I don’t know how I’m going to live without this thing. It’s really sad. My whole life revolves around it. I’ve depended on it for so long,” Sami explained in a TikTok video on Monday, September 19, while asking her followers for advice about calling it quits.

The OnlyFans model is trying to cut vaping out of her life after five years. “I’ve tried quitting multiple times. It’s really f—king hard. I ordered this book called How to Quit Vaping by Allen Carr. Have I started reading it? No, because I don’t want to quit,” she admitted.

Sami continued: “Like, realistically, I do want to quit because I know I’m going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I’ve just been putting it off.”

Ahead of her surgery, which is two months away, Sami needs to be nicotine-free for at least 30 days.

“The time has come where I have absolutely no choice, and I have to quit. Soon. I’m already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf—ker,” she said in the social media post. “I think me getting my boobs done is honestly gonna save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that.”

Sami went on to say that she debated “postponing” her surgery because she’s “too scared” to quit nicotine, adding, “My peak growing stages in life have been, like, dependent on nicotine, which is really f—king bad.”

After discussing the challenges, Sami requested any advice her followers had from their personal experience.

“If you have any tips on how to quit, please let me know. I’m really scared to try the gum,” she shared, noting that she heard the side effects included throwing up. “I just want the people who are struggling to please give me their advice and tell me what helped you. Please, help me.”

The teen has often used her online platform to share updates about her life. In June 2022, Sami surprised fans when she announced her plans to launch an OnlyFans account. The subscription-based website, which is known for allowing creators to share NSFW content, charges Sami’s fans $19.99 per month to access her posts.

Shortly after Sami opened up about the professional venture, Sheen, 58, claimed he wasn’t involved in the decision. “This did not occur under my roof,” he told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Days later, however, Sheen changed his tune after Richards, 52, showed her support for their eldest child. (The former couple, who called it quits in 2006, also share daughter Lola, 18.)

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Sheen explained to Us. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Richards, meanwhile, later announced her own plans to join OnlyFans to show support for Sami.

“My parents were always supportive of my career and they didn’t judge me for decisions I made when I was working and starting out as an actress,” Richards, who is married to Aaron Phypers, shared with Us in July 2022. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them, no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [to be] empowering them … and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”