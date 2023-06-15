Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s daughter Sami set the record straight about her decision to join OnlyFans.

“I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” the 19-year-old explained in a TikTok video, which she posted earlier this month. “I’ve been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment.”

Sami noted that she had “no judgment” toward people who engage in sex work, adding, “The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f—king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

The teen, who launched her OnlyFans account in June 2022, has used the NSFW app to share adult content with subscribers for $19.99 per month. OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform which allows creators to charge a fee for nude or partially nude content.

Shortly after Sami announced her professional venture, Sheen, 57, claimed he wasn’t involved in the decision. “This did not occur under my roof,” the actor told Us Weekly in a June 2022 statement. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Days later, however, the Two and Half a Men alum changed his tune after Richards, 52, showed her support for their eldest child. (The former couple, who called it quits in 2006, also share daughter Lola, 18.)

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Sheen told Us at the time. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, for her part, eventually announced she was also planning to join OnlyFans in solidarity with Sami.

“My parents were always supportive of my career and they didn’t judge me for decisions I made when I was working and starting out as an actress,” Richards, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers, explained to Us in July 2022. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them, no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [to be] empowering them … and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”