Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami, 19, Defends How She Makes Money on OnlyFans: 'I Love My Job'

By
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheens Daughter Sami Breaks Down How She Makes Money on OnlyFans
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s daughter Sami set the record straight about her decision to join OnlyFans.

“I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” the 19-year-old explained in a TikTok video, which she posted earlier this month. “I’ve been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment.”

Sami Sheen Is Extremely Grateful for Support After Launching OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Sheen Through the Years

Sami noted that she had “no judgment” toward people who engage in sex work, adding, “The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f—king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheens Daughter Sami Breaks Down How She Makes Money on OnlyFans
Sami Sheen Courtesy of Sami Sheen/Instagram

The teen, who launched her OnlyFans account in June 2022, has used the NSFW app to share adult content with subscribers for $19.99 per month. OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform which allows creators to charge a fee for nude or partially nude content.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shortly after Sami announced her professional venture, Sheen, 57, claimed he wasn’t involved in the decision. “This did not occur under my roof,” the actor told Us Weekly in a June 2022 statement. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Days later, however, the Two and Half a Men alum changed his tune after Richards, 52, showed her support for their eldest child. (The former couple, who called it quits in 2006, also share daughter Lola, 18.)

Real Housewives Kids Then and Now

Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Sheen told Us at the time. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, for her part, eventually announced she was also planning to join OnlyFans in solidarity with Sami.

The Details Behind RHOBH Denise Richards' Ups and Downs With Her Daughter Sami

Family Drama! Inside Denise Richards' Ups and Downs With Daughter Sami

“My parents were always supportive of my career and they didn’t judge me for decisions I made when I was working and starting out as an actress,” Richards, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers, explained to Us in July 2022. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them, no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [to be] empowering them … and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”

Related Stories