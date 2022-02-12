Waiting it out. Denise Richards is still not on good terms with her eldest daughter, Sami, after she moved in with dad Charlie Sheen.

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” the 50-year-old actress said on the Friday, February 11, episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that in her house, there are “certain rules and I enforce them,” whereas when Sheen, 56, is in charge she said, “There’s different rules in that house and that’s OK.”

Richards was married to the Wall Street actor from 2002 to 2006. The exes share 17-year-old Sami and 16-year-old Lola. (The Illinois native adopted daughter Eloise in 2011. Sheen, for his part, is also the father of 12-year-old twins Bob and Max, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

While both of their girls previously lived with Richards, things changed in September 2021 when Sami claimed via TikTok that she was “trapped” in an “abusive home” while under her mom and her husband Aaron Phypers’ roof.

“Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :),” Sami said at the time. Sheen confirmed later that month that his eldest daughter had moved in with him and was currently not going to school.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Richards was “saddened” by situation, but “very much loves her daughter.” The insider added, “Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

The Real Girl Next Door author noted on Friday that she and the Two and a Half Men alum “were on different pages from the beginning” when it came to their parenting styles.

Those differing viewpoints, unfortunately, led to a limited relationship between Richards and her oldest child.

“I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult,” the former Bravo star told podcast listeners. “I know though [that] we’ll get back to where we were, eventually. Right now, it is strained.”

She clarified her parenting outlook, saying, “I wouldn’t say I’m super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries.”

On the bright side, Richards revealed that her father, Irv Richards, is still “very close with the girls” despite her own rocky relationship with Sami.

Things between the Bold and the Beautiful actress and the Anger Management alum appear to be at a standstill as well, with a source exclusively telling Us in September 2021 that “they are not” coparenting.

Sheen was then granted his request to stop paying Denise child support in October 2021 after previously filing the paperwork for a change to the exes’ child support arrangement in December 2019.

“I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” Sheen exclusively told Us as he left the courthouse following the ruling. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.” A source close to Denise, however, claimed that Sheen hasn’t paid the actress child support in four years, despite Lola still living under her roof.

