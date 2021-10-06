Charlie Sheen denied that his ex-wife Denise Richards was not notified about their court hearing regarding child support.

“All parties were served and informed of the court date nearly three months ago,” the actor’s publicist, Jeff Ballard, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “The judge would not have ruled had they not been. To claim otherwise is a complete fabrication.”

The 56-year-old Two and a Half Men alum, for his part, added: “If [Denise] has a problem, she should go to the courthouse and talk to the judge.”

Us exclusively confirmed on Monday, October 4, that Sheen’s request to stop paying Richards, 50, child support was granted after their eldest daughter, Sami, 17, moved into his home. (The exes, who were married from 2002 to 2006, are also parents of daughter Lola, 16.)

A source claimed on Monday that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was not at the hearing because she was “working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of,” adding that she “was never served this court date.” However, a separate insider previously alleged that Richards was properly notified about the hearing.

A source close to the actress tells Us that Sami moved in with her father in July rather than April, as Sheen’s attorney insinuated in court. “He is making horrible parenting decisions,” the insider claims, citing the teen’s recent trip to Las Vegas with a friend for a music festival as an example.

“He encouraged Sami to drop out of high school, well, because he did also,” the source alleges. “Lola goes back and forth between her dad’s house and her mom’s. Charlie was constantly undercutting Denise for months before Sami moved out. … It made parenting for Denise impossible. Denise only wants what is best for all three of her daughters. Her love for the kids is not in question.”

Amid the court drama, Richards is in contact with her oldest child. “Denise and Sami are talking, and Denise respects her daughter. She is incredibly smart,” the insider tells Us. “Denise is on location shooting a kids’ movie on the East Coast. She is a busy working mom and respects her kids’ privacy and won’t speak publicly about this.”

Sheen spoke out after Monday’s ruling, sharing his satisfaction with the outcome. “I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

The Anger Management alum filed to change the child support arrangement in December 2019. Judge Alexander Giza noted during the hearing that Richards did not submit any opposition paperwork.

Sami previously made headlines in September after claiming in a TikTok video that she was “trapped” in an “abusive” home with the Bold and the Beautiful actress before moving in with her dad. (A source told Us at the time that Richards “set normal rules that any parent would be setting.”)

Sheen confirmed later that month that Sami was living with him. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” he told Us through Ballard. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”