Denise Richards‘ daughter Sami Sheen got candid about her decision to have a nose job nine months after her breast augmentation.

In a TikTok slideshow posted on Tuesday, August 13, Sheen, 20, noted that she had “wanted a nose job for the past 5 years.”

“I would have to photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly,” she shared, adding that she thought her nose was so “droopy and too big for [her] face.”

Sheen went on to explain how she met her doctor in June and had her surgery on Monday, August 12.

“The second I arrived I felt so safe and welcomed. … I was soooo nervous but at the same time I was extremely excited,” she gushed.

Sheen then posted photos of herself after the surgery, adding that it went “amazing” and was “way quicker” than she originally thought.

“I did feel extremely nauseous from the anesthesia and pain meds which happened my last surgery too so I guess my body is just super sensitive to that stuff,” she noted. “The nurse gave me ice chips and Zofran which helped sooo much. My surgeon also kept stopping by to check on me and called my mom and brought the phone over so I could talk to her which was so sweet of him.”

Although Sheen is still healing from the surgery, she shared that she already feels like a “new woman” and she is “so happy” she got her “dream nose.”

Just nine months ago, Sami, who is the daughter of Richards, 53, and Charlie Sheen, got breast implants against her mom’s wishes. (Richards and Charlie, 58, also share daughter Lola, 19.)

“Guess who got a new rack todayyy,” Sami captioned an Instagram Story of her in a hospital gown before sharing a mirror selfie revealing the markings drawn on her body by the plastic surgeon.

Prior to her breast augmentation, Richards shared that she was trying to persuade Sami to change her mind about the surgery.

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19,” Richards, who is planning to remove her own breast implants, told Bustle in October 2023. “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful.”

Although Richards didn’t approve, Sami explained to the outlet that she had been wanting “big boobs like [her] mom” since she was 10 years old.

“All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff,” Sami told Bustle.