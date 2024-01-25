Kyle Richards Says Dorit Kemsley Dresses Like a ‘Widow From the 1950s’ 

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley played a hilariously shady game of fashion police during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After arriving in Barcelona for their annual cast trip, Dorit, 47, was shocked to find what Kyle, 55, packed for the getaway. “Oh, my God! What the hell is this?” Dorit said, holding up Kyle’s silver mini dress with crystal straps. “Pleather with rhinestones. Kyle it’s dental floss,” Dorit quipped as Kyle awkwardly smiled.

In a confessional interview, Kyle clapped back at Dorit, saying, “Sorry I’m not serving widow from the 1950s with all of my outfits.” (As of late, Dorit has a thing for fur-lined cardigans and retro accessories. She also tends to wear her hair in pin curls.)

Kyle also explained that she packs for the different moods she may be in. “I have a variety of things. Leather leggings are my go-to,” she said. “Maybe some of my clothes do look like a hooker. Big deal.”

Back at the Barcelona villa, Dorit continued to rummage through Kyle’s clothes, pulling out lingerie, bikinis and other skimpy items. “Kyle, who are you?” she asked. “I don’t know this person.”

Related: Kyle Richards’ Most Fabulous Fashion Moments Through the Years: See Her Style Ev... Kyle Richards takes fashion seriously. Through the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star has captivated Us with her luxurious style sense — while also giving fans a glimpse of her life on TV. When it comes to her closet, Richards’ wardrobe consists of a few staples: Kemo Sabe hats, Hermès Birkin bags and […]

In her own confessional interview, Dorit questioned Kyle’s sexy aesthetic. “Yes, she’s got an amazing body and wants to show it off, but what are you thinking when you’re packing like this? Is Kyle looking for her next husband in Spain?” she teased.

Most of season 13 of RHOBH, which premiered in October 2023, has documented Kyle’s strained marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky as well her slimmed-down appearance.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The twosome issued a joint Instagram statement at the time, noting that they’d had “a rough year.”

Kyle also opened up about her relationship with Mauricio in her Us Weekly cover story last month, sharing, “We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

In the same interview, Kyle spoke about what inspired her commitment to fitness.

Related: RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

“I had a breast reduction [in 2022], and I wasn’t able to work out for eight weeks. At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn’t recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed,” Kyle told Us.

“So after we left, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day,’” she noted.