Kyle Richards takes fashion seriously.

Through the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star has captivated Us with her luxurious style sense — while also giving fans a glimpse of her life on TV. When it comes to her closet, Richards’ wardrobe consists of a few staples: Kemo Sabe hats, Hermès Birkin bags and an array of perfectly tailored suits.

While celebrating the holidays in Aspen with her family, including estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, in December 2023, she was spotted out and about in the ski town wearing a wide-brimmed Kemo Sabe design paired with a Prada puffer jacket, gray jeans and Prada snow boots. She accessorized with dangling feather earrings and wore her hair in a chic braid.

A month before the winter getaway, Richards was a fierce sight at Variety’s Women of Reality TV celebration, rocking a black blazer adorned with gold buttons, wide-leg pants and a croc-embossed Hermès Kelly bag. (Richards coily revealed she owns 18 Birkin bags during a sit-down with Bravo in December 2023)

Keep scrolling to see her best style moments of all time: