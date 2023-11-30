Your account
Stylish

The Best Fashion From Variety’s Women of Reality TV Dinner: Kyle Richards and More

By
Varietys Women of Reality TV
15
Varietys Women of Reality TV Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Variety celebrated the most influential women of reality TV with a glitzy soirée on Wednesday, November 29. 

From The Real Housewives to Selling Sunset and Jersey Shore, the biggest names on the small screen showcased their fierce fashion sense at Spago in Beverly Hills. The event coincided with Variety’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV impact list, which highlights 40 women in the genre who captivated fans this year. 

On the red carpet, RHOBH’s Kyle Richards looked ready for business in a black suit, which she paired with a crocodile-embossed Hermès Kelly bag. She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps and a sleek low ponytail. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa also wore black, opting for a strapless corset dress with a sexy thigh-high slit. 

Jersey Shore veteran Jenni “JWoww” Farley, meanwhile, brought color to the red carpet in a bright green scrunch dress with PVC sandal heels. 

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at Variety’s inaugural Women of Reality TV dinner: 

