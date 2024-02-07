Despite being the one to spark feud rumors, Morgan Wade is insisting that she and Kyle Richards are on great terms.

“Always a joy to have fighting siblings in the green room. Also always a joy to fight with my manager,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, alongside several snaps from a recent performance. “P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18.”

Richards, 55, offered a similar update on Thursday, February 1, when she told Page Six, “We’re all good.” Rumors initially started to swirl about the friendship when Wade wiped Richards from her social media page.

According to Richards, the change had nothing to do with her. “She’s got new [music] coming out,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added on Thursday. “It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”

The pair’s friendship has made headlines since Richards announced her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky following 27 years of marriage. Richards and Umansky, 53, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16. (Richards is also a mom to daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read in July 2023. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Richards and Umansky also clarified that there was no infidelity.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

While adjusting to the major life change, Richards has even collaborated with Wade on her music. The Bravo personality played Wade’s love interest in a music video for the musician’s “Fall in Love with Me” track.

“I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days’ and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn’t expecting all that,'” Richards wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.”

Wade didn’t expect to form a friendship with Richards.

“I just didn’t expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,'” she said at the time before addressing fan speculation about their connection. “We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

Richards has since flatout denied that there is anything romantic happening between her and Wade.

“I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 about the rumors. “In the beginning I did [regret featuring my friendship with Wade on RHOBH] because even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention. I felt bad about that.”