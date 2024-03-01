After Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills teased a larger look into Mauricio Umansky‘s marriage issues, Kyle Richards is answering to angry Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

“[Our decision to separate] happened after we were done filming [season 13],” Richards, 55, detailed on Amazon Live, which streamed on Thursday, February 29. “[Then] the story came out and then the Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen.”

She added: “[Netflix] ended up filming with us talking about it.”

Richards said she made an effort to document key moments for RHOBH after filming wrapped.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. […]

“Obviously, Bravo has been following my life for 13 years. It’s not like they can film that scene [for Buying Beverly Hills] and then I don’t share it with the viewers of the Housewives,” she noted. “We ended up shooting both of those scenes for Buying Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after we were all wrapped.”

Us Weekly originally confirmed Richards and Umansky’s separation in July 2023. During season 13 of RHOBH, Richards hinted at issues in her marriage but it wasn’t until pickup scenes in the finale that viewers saw the couple candidly discuss their decision to part ways.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” Richards said on the February 21 episode. “It just felt like my whole life was over in that moment. The life as I knew it.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Buying Beverly Hills, which focuses on Umansky’s real estate company, has released several clips hinting at the split being a major story line.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, ‘I think I need space,'” Umansky, 53, told his and Richards’ kids, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, in the first official look at season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills.

He continued: “She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated.'”

Related: Every Time Kyle Richards Hints at Mauricio Umansky Separation on 'RHOBH' Greg Doherty/Bravo It was hard for Kyle Richards to hide her struggles with Mauricio Umansky on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo stars, who got married in 1996, denied at the time that […]

After news broke about their separation, Umansky and Richards denied in a joint statement that infidelity played a role in their decision. Richards noted on Thursday’s Amazon Live that the pair are now allowed to date other people.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“That’s a big question. We’re allowed to,” Richards, who has denied dating her friend country singer Morgan Wade, added. “We’re allowed to do what we want.”

According to Richards, there have also been discussions about moving out of their shared home. “Yes, that’s a conversation that’s happening,” she said. “We’re fortunate that we don’t fight, and we get along, so it actually oddly works.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET. Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills drops on Netflix on March 22.