Buying Beverly Hills is coming back for another season of real estate — and will deliver even more coworker and family drama.

The Netflix series follows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Mauricio Umansky and the agents and clients of his California real estate company, The Agency. Helping Umansky sell million-dollar properties are two of his and estranged wife Kyle Richards’ daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. (Richards shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie and daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia with Mauricio.)

While season 2 will continue to give fans an inside look at the high-end world of real estate, as well as follow conflict between The Agency staff, new episodes will dive into Mauricio and Richards’ turbulent relationship. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the pair had separated after 27 years of marriage.

“I wanted to do everything possible to save it,” Mauricio told his daughters in a February 2024 season 2 sneak peek, adding, “[She said,] ‘I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated.’”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Buying Beverly Hills season 2:

When Does ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2 Premiere?

All 10 episodes of Buying Beverly Hills season 2 will premiere on Netflix Friday, March 22.

Who Is Returning for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2?

Real estate agents Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Melissa Platt, Brandon Graves and Sonika Vaid will be joining Mauricio, Farrah and Alexia in season 2, along with “a few fresh faces,” according to Netflix’s website.

Where Did Season 1 of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Leave Off?

The season 1 finale saw Mauricio and his agents continue to show off and sell a handful of luxurious properties, with Jon Grauman scoring The Agency’s biggest listing to date with a $139 million house.

Outside of work, Alexia and Joey shared a conversation about their relationship, agreeing that they still love each other despite no longer being romantically involved. Mauricio and his daughters also discussed the idea of hiring a Director of Operations. The episode ended with Mauricio introducing his daughter Sophia to the rest of The Agency team in hopes of having her join the crew.

When Did ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2 Wrap Filming?

In July 2023, Alexia confirmed that season 2 of the series had finished filming via her Instagram Story. “That’s a wrap!! BBH S2,” she captioned a photo of herself with Farrah, Sophia and other cast members, according to Deadline.

What Will Happen on ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2?

Based on the show’s season 2 teaser trailer, lots of this season’s drama will center around who will follow in Mauricio’s footsteps as CEO of The Agency. During a cast dinner, Joey informs Farrah and Alexia that another coworker said “it would be business suicide” if either of them took over the company.

In a follow-up clip, Joey admitted that while he thought Farrah would be the frontrunner to become CEO, he now thinks Alexia stands a fair chance. “She’s really stepped up,” he noted.

Aside from drama within The Agency, season 2 will heavily feature the lead-up to and aftermath of Mauricio and Richards’ split. “She wanted the separation,” Mauricio tells a friend in the teaser, who responds to him by asking, “How will this affect the business?”

The teaser also featured clips of Richards wiping tears during a conversation with Mauricio and the pair discussing their separation during a family dinner with their kids.

Will Kyle Richards Appear on ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2?

Having only made a small appearance on the show’s first season, Netflix confirmed via their website that Richards will “be more prominently featured alongside her family” in Buying Beverly Hills’ new episodes.