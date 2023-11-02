The cracks in Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage have started to emerge as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills heats up.

“I think that he’s poured his heart and soul into The Agency,” Kyle, 54, shared during a new episode of the Bravo show, which premiered on Wednesday, November 1. “It’s the other woman.”

Mauricio, 53, founded his real estate brokerage in 2011 and has expanded the company “all over the world.” Not to mention, the day-to-day drama between his employees was documented on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. While The Agency seems to keep succeeding, it appears to be putting a wedge between his and Kyle’s marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Kyle and Mauricio separated after 27 years of marriage. The duo addressed the split in a joint social media statement, chalking the separation up to their “rough year” together.

“We both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote, in part. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Kyle’s “other woman” comment raised eyebrows with RHOBH fans as viewers know she and Mauricio previously denied rumors that he cheated during the show’s fourth season. Following news of their separation, there were also rumors surrounding Kyle’s relationship with country star Morgan Wade. All of this is set to be discussed as RHOBH continues, per the season 13 trailer, which dropped last month.

“We’ve always been on the same page and in sync, and right now it does not feel like we are in sync,” Kyle admitted during Wednesdays’ RHOBH. “It feels like lately he is consumed with The Agency and his work.”

Kyle wasn’t the only one who felt like tensions were high in the relationship. Mauricio’s mom, Estella Sneider, cornered Kyle during her and Mauricio’s youngest daughter Portia’s 15th birthday party and asked for an update on their marriage.

“Everything is OK with you and Mauricio, right?” Estella asked. “Every time I open Google, there was something about you guys separating, divorcing. It got to a point in which I called Mauricio. … It’s too much. Who started this?”

In her confessional, Kyle said she was “taken aback” by the question, explaining that the rumors came after she was photographed without her wedding ring. (Kyle made headlines in February after she was spotted sans wedding band.)

“Yes, Mau and I have been having a hard time, but the picture of me without my ring has nothing to do with that,” Kyle explained. “I’ve still been wearing a wedding band, so why are people saying that because of one time when I was lifting weights before that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.