Mauricio Umansky denied rumors that he is seeing Leslie Bega amid his separation from wife Kyle Richards.

Umansky, 53, sparked dating speculation with the actress, 56, earlier this month after his mother shared a photo dining with the pair and Umansky’s father at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Umansky, however, has now made it clear that he and Bega are not romantically involved.

“There’s just nothing there,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant told E! News on Tuesday, October 10, adding that the rumors were “so crazy.”

There is also no truth to the rumor that Bega — who appeared on The Sopranos from 2002 to 2004 — is dating his father, Eduardo Umansky.

“That is not his girlfriend,” Mauricio noted, explaining that Bega works at his real estate firm.

Speculation that there was something between him and Bega began last week.

“Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars,” Mauricio’s mom, Estella Sneider, captioned the October 6 Instagram post of their dinner. “We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!”

Three days earlier, Bega shared her own images from DWTS. She had been in attendance to support Mauricio.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night!” she captioned the photos. “AND … How fantastic to see [host] Alfonso [Ribeiro] again after all these years since we did Circus of the Stars together back when we were child stars growing up! Full circle moment!”

Mauricio, for his part, is currently separated from Richards, 54, to whom he has been married for 27 years. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed her own support for her husband by attending his DWTS debut on September 26.

The couple — who share daughters Alexa, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — are attempting to save their marriage. (Mauricio is also stepdad of Richards’ daughter Farrah, 34, whom she shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people. We’re public figures and the reality is we are separated right now,” Mauricio told E! earlier this month. “We are going through a really difficult time. It’s been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we’re not in a rush.”